Global Quantum Cryptography Market 2017-2023: Market to Grow from $328 Million in 2017 to $1.2 Billion in 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 25%

The quantum cryptography market was valued at around $ 328 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% to surpass $ 1.2 billion by 2023.

With growing IoT market, which encompasses IIoT, smart grids, smart cities, smart consumer wearables, smart appliances and smartphones, the need to secure data is also increasing, thereby paving way for quantum cryptography.

Further, rising concerns for data security due to rapid surge in the number of cyber attacks over the past few years is expected to continue boosting the quantum cryptography market across the globe in the coming years.

Global Quantum Cryptography Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023, discusses the following aspects of quantum cryptography market:

Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Hardware & Service), By Enterprise (Large & Small Enterprise), By Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption, etc.), By End-User, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Global Quantum Cryptography market is controlled by



ID Quantique SA

MagiQ Technologies, Inc.

Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd.

Qubitekk, Inc.

Qutools GmbH

Crypta Labs

NuCrypt LLC

QuNu

Toshiba

SK Telecom



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Quantum Cryptography Market Landscape



6. Global Quantum Cryptography Market Outlook



7. Global Quantum Cryptography Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Quantum Cryptography Market Outlook



9. North America Quantum Cryptography Market Outlook



10. Europe Quantum Cryptography Market Outlook



11. South America Quantum Cryptography Market Outlook



12. Middle East & Africa Quantum Cryptography Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



