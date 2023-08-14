Global Quantum Dots Industry Research Report 2023-2034: Graphene and Perovskite QD Properties, Production Methods, Revenues, Competitive Landscape, Producers, Developers

14 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET
The multi-billion dollar quantum dot-enabled TV market will experience further growth this year, with market innovations leading to enhanced products utilizing new configurations in displays, Micro-LEDs, security tagging, medical diagnostics, quantum computing and Agtech. QDs are a proven and scaled technology and relatively low cost for the high-end applications they add value to.
Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.
Report contents include:
- Quantum dot (QD) types, properties and production methods.
- Global revenues for quantum dots, historical and market forecast to 2034, by type and market.
- Supply chain analysis for quantum dots and narrow band phosphors.
- Market drivers and trends.
- Challenges, by market.
- Analysis of QD market segments and the main players in each segment.
- Assessment of quantum dots on glass, quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays, hybrid QD-NBP displays, hybrid QD-OLED displays, perovskite QDs and inkjet printed QDs.
- Assessment of graphene quantum dots and perovskite quantum dots market.
- Market assessment of quantum dots in TV displays and smartphone displays, VR headsets, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, photodetectors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, Agtech, artificial photosynthesis and light emitting diodes (LEDs).
- 107 company profiles of quantum dot producers and product developers.
Companies profiled include
- Applied Quantum Materials Inc
- Bio Square, Inc
- Diraq
- Dotz Nano
- Helio Display Materials
- Nanoco Technologies
- Nanosys
- Nanolumi
- QDI Systems
- Raysolve Ltd.
- Samsung
- Taiwan Nanocrystals
- UBiQD
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Growth in high-definition TV demand
1.2 QD advantages
1.2.1 Market growth since 2013
1.3 QD-TVs market
1.4 The Quantum Dot TV market in 2022
1.5 The Quantum Dot TV market in 2023
1.6 Cadmium vs. cadmium free
1.6.1 Cadmium QDs
1.6.2 Cadmium-free QDs
1.6.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays
1.6.4 Perovskite quantum dots
1.6.5 Carbon and graphene quantum dots
1.7 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2034
1.8 Market drivers and trends for quantum dots
1.9 Market outlook for quantum dots (5-10 years)
1.10 Market challenges for quantum dots
2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
2.1 Report scope
2.2 Market definition
2.3 Research methodology
2.4 Primary research
2.5 Secondary research
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Mode of operation
3.2 Properties
3.3 Synthesis
3.4 Types
3.4.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials
3.4.2 Cadmium free quantum dots
3.5 Two-dimensional quantum dots
3.6 Carbon quantum dots (CDs)
3.7 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)
3.8 Perovskite quantum dots (PQDs)
3.9 Quantum rods
3.10 Narrow band gap phosphors
4 QUANTUM DOTS TECHNOLOGY READINESS (TRL)
5 QUANTUM DOTS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
5.1 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships
5.2 Supply chain
6 QUANTUM DOTS REGULATIONS
7 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR QUANTUM DOTS
7.1 Revenues 2018-2034
7.1.1 By end use market
7.1.2 By Region
7.2 Displays
7.3 Photovoltaics
7.4 Lighting
7.5 Biotech And Medicine
7.6 Photodetectors
7.7 Security And Anti-Counterfeiting
7.8 Sensors
7.9 Other Markets
7.9.1 AgTech
7.9.2 Batteries
7.9.3 Thermoelectrics
7.9.4 QD Lasers
7.9.5 Photocatalysts
7.9.6 Sunscreen
7.9.7 Spectrometers
7.9.8 Quantum computing
7.9.9 Hydrogen production
7.9.10 Autonomous vehicles
8 QUANTUM DOT PRODUCER AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (107 company profiles)
- Acer, Inc.
- Applied Quantum Materials, Inc.
- Attonuclei
- AUO Optronics
- Avantama AG
- Bio Square, Inc.
- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- BrightComSol
- Chang Chun Tuo Cai Technology CoLtd
- China Beijing Beida Jubang Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
- China Star (CSoT, a subsidiary of TCL)
- Core Quantum Technologies
- Creative Diagnostics
- CrystalPlex Corporation
- Cytodiagnostics, Inc.
- Dai Nippon Toryo Co., Ltd.
- Diraq
- Dotz Nano Ltd.
- Efun Technology Co., Ltd.
- EIdu Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)
- Emfutur Technologies
- Equal1 Laboratories
- Ergis Group
- GE
- Graphene Square
- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.
- Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Helio Display Materials
- HiSense
- HP Inc.
- Innolux Corporation
- IQDEMY Quantum Technology SA
- Kateeva
- KRI, Inc.
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- LMS Co., Ltd.
- Lumileds Holding B.V.
- Luminit LLC
- Merck KGa
- ML System S.A Zaczernie
- Najing Technology Co.,Ltd
- Nanoco Group Plc
- Nano-Lit Technologies
- Nanolumi
- Nanooptical Materials, Inc.
- Nanosquare Co., Ltd
- Nanosys, Inc.
- Nanoxo
- Nexdot SAS
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
- NN-Labs, LLC
- NS Materials, Inc.
- Ocean Nanotech LLC
- Osram Opto Semiconductors
- Ossila
- Particle Works
- PEROLED Korea
- PhosphorTech Corporation
- Pimax
- Pixel Display, Inc.
- Plasmachem GmbH
- PlayNitride
- Plessey Semiconductors
- Qblox
- QD Laser, Inc.
- QD Solar
- QDI Systems
- QDIR, Inc.
- QNA Technology
- Quantum Materials Corporation
- Quantum Motion
- Quantum Science
- Quantum Solutions LLC
- Qurv Technologies
- QustomDot
- Ranovus Inc.
- Raysolve Ltd.
- Raytheon Company
- Revolution Lighting Technologies
- Samsung
- Saphlux Inc.
- Shanghai Simbatt Energy Technology Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.
- Shoei Chemical, Inc.
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Sinon Therapeutics
- Solvay SA
- Sony
- SpectriS-dot BV
- StoreDot Ltd.
- Suzhou Xingshuo Nanotech Co., Ltd (Mesolight)
- SWIR Vision Systems
- TCL Corporation
- The Coretec Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tianjin Central Electronic Lighting Technology Co., Ltd(Zhonghuan Quantum)
- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
- TPV-Vision
- UbiQD, LLC
- Unique Materials
- VueReal, Inc.
- Wah Hong Industrial Corporation
- Wuhan Jiayuan Quantum Dots Co., Ltd.
- XF Nano Materials Tech Co., Ltd
- XTPL
- Zhijing Nanotech Co., Ltd.
