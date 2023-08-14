Global Quantum Dots Industry Research Report 2023-2034: Graphene and Perovskite QD Properties, Production Methods, Revenues, Competitive Landscape, Producers, Developers

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Quantum Dots 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multi-billion dollar quantum dot-enabled TV market will experience further growth this year, with market innovations leading to enhanced products utilizing new configurations in displays, Micro-LEDs, security tagging, medical diagnostics, quantum computing and Agtech. QDs are a proven and scaled technology and relatively low cost for the high-end applications they add value to.

Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.

Report contents include:

Quantum dot (QD) types, properties and production methods.

Global revenues for quantum dots, historical and market forecast to 2034, by type and market.

Supply chain analysis for quantum dots and narrow band phosphors.

Market drivers and trends.

Challenges, by market.

Analysis of QD market segments and the main players in each segment.

Assessment of quantum dots on glass, quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays, hybrid QD-NBP displays, hybrid QD-OLED displays, perovskite QDs and inkjet printed QDs.

Assessment of graphene quantum dots and perovskite quantum dots market.

Market assessment of quantum dots in TV displays and smartphone displays, VR headsets, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, photodetectors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, Agtech, artificial photosynthesis and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

107 company profiles of quantum dot producers and product developers.

Companies profiled include

Applied Quantum Materials Inc

Bio Square , Inc

, Inc Diraq

Dotz Nano

Helio Display Materials

Nanoco Technologies

Nanosys

Nanolumi

QDI Systems

Raysolve Ltd.

Samsung

Taiwan Nanocrystals

UBiQD

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Growth in high-definition TV demand

1.2 QD advantages

1.2.1 Market growth since 2013

1.3 QD-TVs market

1.4 The Quantum Dot TV market in 2022

1.5 The Quantum Dot TV market in 2023

1.6 Cadmium vs. cadmium free

1.6.1 Cadmium QDs

1.6.2 Cadmium-free QDs

1.6.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays

1.6.4 Perovskite quantum dots

1.6.5 Carbon and graphene quantum dots

1.7 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2034

1.8 Market drivers and trends for quantum dots

1.9 Market outlook for quantum dots (5-10 years)

1.10 Market challenges for quantum dots

2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Market definition

2.3 Research methodology

2.4 Primary research

2.5 Secondary research

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Mode of operation

3.2 Properties

3.3 Synthesis

3.4 Types

3.4.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

3.4.2 Cadmium free quantum dots

3.5 Two-dimensional quantum dots

3.6 Carbon quantum dots (CDs)

3.7 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

3.8 Perovskite quantum dots (PQDs)

3.9 Quantum rods

3.10 Narrow band gap phosphors

4 QUANTUM DOTS TECHNOLOGY READINESS (TRL)

5 QUANTUM DOTS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

5.1 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships

5.2 Supply chain

6 QUANTUM DOTS REGULATIONS

7 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR QUANTUM DOTS

7.1 Revenues 2018-2034

7.1.1 By end use market

7.1.2 By Region

7.2 Displays

7.3 Photovoltaics

7.4 Lighting

7.5 Biotech And Medicine

7.6 Photodetectors

7.7 Security And Anti-Counterfeiting

7.8 Sensors

7.9 Other Markets

7.9.1 AgTech

7.9.2 Batteries

7.9.3 Thermoelectrics

7.9.4 QD Lasers

7.9.5 Photocatalysts

7.9.6 Sunscreen

7.9.7 Spectrometers

7.9.8 Quantum computing

7.9.9 Hydrogen production

7.9.10 Autonomous vehicles

8 QUANTUM DOT PRODUCER AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (107 company profiles)

