Global Quantum Sensors Market Report 2019: Quantum Entanglement for Communications and Beyond - Lucrative Opportunities Offered by the IoT

Quantum technology has been highly anticipated, mainly because of its tremendous potential. As this technology continues to develop and is showing promising progress, substantial investment is being witnessed on a global scale. Very soon, new improvements are expected to be seen in financial risk assessment, the discovery of new medications, machine learning models, and efficiency of chemical catalysts.



As governments across the world, scientists and companies are rushing to invest in this new era of quantum technology, a vital part of the wave of innovation is quantum sensors. Enhancing these devices could consequently result in technological advances that scientists have not yet even predicted, more powerful computers, and better detectors of disease. One of the first widespread applications of quantum technology was measuring time with unprecedented precision.



Now the technology is making its way into the Earth's orbit, with substantial economic benefits expected. A new generation of telecommunication or navigation satellites would strongly benefit from atomic clocks. In terms of full-fledged commercialization of quantum technologies, there is a need to evolve quantum science into a quantum technology market focused on return on investment.



This could happen in several ways, including public-private partnerships and industrial-academic collaboration, many of which would need backing with government funding. This will be stimulated by the desire to make significant enhancements to both physical and digital infrastructure. This ultimately requires a better understanding of how quantum technologies would benefit society.

The quantum sensors market is segmented into the following categories:

By product type: atomic clocks, magnetic sensors, photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) quantum sensors, and gravity sensors.

By application: military and defense, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, oil and gas, and others.

By region: North America is segmented into the United States , Canada , and Mexico ; Europe is segmented into the United Kingdom , Russia , Italy , Germany , and Rest of Europe ; AsiaPacific is segmented into China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific ; Rest of the World (RoW) is segmented into Brazil , the Middle East , Africa , and Rest of RoW.

In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the quantum sensors market, this report also provides an exhaustive patent analysis and a listing of company profiles of key players active in the global market.



