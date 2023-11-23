Global Quantum Technologies Market Report 2024-2034: Profiles of 190 Companies Including Diraq, LQUOM, memQ, Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Nomad Atomics and Quantum Bridge

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Quantum Technologies 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum technologies market is an emerging industry with the potential to revolutionize computing, cryptography, sensing, imaging, and communications. Billions of dollars have been invested so far, reflecting the massive interest from governments, established tech giants, and venture capitalists.

The Global Market for Quantum Technologies 2024-2034 is a comprehensive 400 page overview of the global quantum technology industry, companies, research trends, applications, and future roadmap across computing, cryptography, cybersecurity, communications, sensing, materials science, and more.

Report highlights include:

Analysis of quantum computing covering the technology, hardware approaches like superconducting and topological qubits, software stack, and applications in optimization, machine learning, chemistry, etc.

Evaluation of quantum software platforms, algorithms, applications. Quantum chemistry simulations and AI as a key application area.

Analysis of quantum communications including quantum networks, cryptography, and the vision for a quantum internet.

Analysis of quantum sensing including atomic clocks, quantum radar, quantum imaging, and potential applications.

Analysis of key start-ups, tech giants, research initiatives, and investments.

Evaluation of the emerging field of quantum batteries.

Global market forecasts to 2034 across quantum computing, communications, cryptography, batteries, chemistry, and sensing segments.

Assessment of technological challenges, opportunities, and use cases driving commercial adoption.

190 company profiles of startups and corporations working on quantum technologies globally. Companies profiled include Diraq, LQUOM, memQ, Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Nomad Atomics, Oxford Ionics, PASQAL, Planckian, Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb), PsiQuantum, Quantum Bridge, QUANTier, Quantum Brilliance, Quantum Motion, Quside Technologies S.L., Quobly, SemiQon, Silicon Extreme, Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC) and Sparrow Quantum.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

3 OVERVIEW OF QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Current market

3.2 Investment Landscape

3.3 Challenges for Quantum Technologies Adoption

4 QUANTUM COMPUTING

4.1 What is quantum computing?

4.2 Quantum computers and processors

4.3 Quantum computing software

4.4 Market challenges

4.5 SWOT analysis

4.6 Industry developments 2020-2023

4.7 The market in 2023

4.8 Quantum computing value chain

4.9 Markets and applications for quantum computing

5 QUANTUM CHEMISTRY AND AI

6 QUANTUM COMMUNICATIONS

7 QUANTUM SENSING

8 QUANTUM BATTERIES

9 MARKET ANALYSIS

9.1 Market map for quantum technologies

9.2 Key industry players

9.3 Investment funding

9.4 Global market revenues, 2023-2034

10 COMPANY PROFILES (195 company profiles)

