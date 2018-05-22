Global Quick Service Restaurants Market 2018-2022 with Chick-fil-A, Domino's, Dunkin' Brands, McDonald's, Restaurant Brands International, Starbucks, Subway, Wendy's & Yum! Brands Dominating

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Quick Service Restaurants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global quick service restaurants market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Quick Service Restaurants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in number of quick service restaurants. Factors such as high demand for fast food, in emerging countries, are driving the number of quick service restaurants. Fast food chains are motivated by the increasing number of quick service restaurants which is resulting in extensive domestic and international expansion.
One trend in the market is innovation in packaging for takeaway food. For generating interest and curiosity among consumers, manufacturers are focusing on providing innovative packaging for the brands. Innovations are made in terms of biodegradable packaging, compostable packaging, and packaging customized to a shape and size of the product.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw material prices. A major challenge for almost all types of quick service restaurants is the fluctuation in the prices of food commodities and raw materials such as sugar and dairy products, which are vital for the preparation of coffee, tea, and other beverages.
Key vendors
- Chick-fil-A
- Domino's
- Dunkin' Brands Group
- McDonald's
- Restaurant Brands International
- Starbucks
- Subway
- The Wendy's Company
- Yum! Brands
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE
- Segmentation by service type
- Comparison by service type
- Eat-in services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by service type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- China - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Brazil - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- UK - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovation in packaging for takeaway food
- Rise in demand for nutritious foods
- Growing popularity of online and mobile app-based food ordering
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chick-fil-A
- Domino's
- Dunkin' Brands Group
- McDonald's
- Restaurant Brands International
- Starbucks
- Subway
- The Wendy's Company
- Yum! Brands
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/826gfq/global_quick?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-quick-service-restaurants-market-2018-2022-with-chick-fil-a-dominos-dunkin-brands-mcdonalds-restaurant-brands-international-starbucks-subway-wendys--yum-brands-dominating-300652642.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article