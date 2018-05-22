Global Quick Service Restaurants Market 2018-2022 with Chick-fil-A, Domino's, Dunkin' Brands, McDonald's, Restaurant Brands International, Starbucks, Subway, Wendy's & Yum! Brands Dominating

The global quick service restaurants market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Quick Service Restaurants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in number of quick service restaurants. Factors such as high demand for fast food, in emerging countries, are driving the number of quick service restaurants. Fast food chains are motivated by the increasing number of quick service restaurants which is resulting in extensive domestic and international expansion.



One trend in the market is innovation in packaging for takeaway food. For generating interest and curiosity among consumers, manufacturers are focusing on providing innovative packaging for the brands. Innovations are made in terms of biodegradable packaging, compostable packaging, and packaging customized to a shape and size of the product.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw material prices. A major challenge for almost all types of quick service restaurants is the fluctuation in the prices of food commodities and raw materials such as sugar and dairy products, which are vital for the preparation of coffee, tea, and other beverages.



Key vendors

Chick-fil-A

Domino's

Dunkin' Brands Group

McDonald's

Restaurant Brands International

Starbucks

Subway

The Wendy's Company

Yum! Brands

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE

Segmentation by service type

Comparison by service type

Eat-in services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by service type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

China - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Japan - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 UK - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Canada - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Innovation in packaging for takeaway food

Rise in demand for nutritious foods

Growing popularity of online and mobile app-based food ordering

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Chick-fil-A

Domino's

Dunkin' Brands Group

McDonald's

Restaurant Brands International

Starbucks

Subway

The Wendy's Company

Yum! Brands

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/826gfq/global_quick?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-quick-service-restaurants-market-2018-2022-with-chick-fil-a-dominos-dunkin-brands-mcdonalds-restaurant-brands-international-starbucks-subway-wendys--yum-brands-dominating-300652642.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

