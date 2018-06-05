Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market to 2022: Growing Security Threat to Drive the Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market for Homeland Security

he global radiation safety market is projected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.71 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The key factors propelling the growth of this market are growing security threats, growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growing safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster, growing security budgets of global sporting events, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, and use of drones for radiation monitoring.



The radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented on the basis of product, composition, application, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into radiation detection and monitoring products and radiation safety products. Radiation detection and monitoring products are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the extensive usage of radiation detection and monitoring products for various applications such as in diagnostic medical imaging, homeland security, nuclear power plants, and industrial applications.



Based on composition, the global radiation safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state detectors. Gas-filled detectors accounted for the largest share of the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market in 2017. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to uniformities in their detection over other detectors and user-freindly nature of these detectors such as durable, portable, and economical.



Based on application, the radiation safety market is segmented into healthcare, homeland security and defense, industrial applications, nuclear power plants, and other applications (environmental monitoring and academic research). In 2017, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growth in the number of PET/CT scans and increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, increasing research activities, and growing incidence of cancer. The homeland security & defense segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 owing to the increased spending on internal security and military expenditure.



Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American region accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this region can be attributed to the factors such as favorable government initiatives, increasing number of nuclear power plants, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing awareness of radiation safety.



Nuclear energy alternatives such as renewable energy, shortage of nuclear power workforce, and nuclear power phase-out are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period to a certain extent.



The global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is dominated by Thermo Fischer Scientific (US), Mirion Technologies (US), and LANDAUER (US). A majority of the leading players in the radiation safety market are adopting the strategies of acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Radiation Safety Market: Introduction



2 Radiation Safety Market: Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Overview

4.2 Radiation Safety Market, By Product

4.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, By Application and Region

4.4 Radiation Safety Market, By Composition, 2017 vs 2022

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Radiation Safety Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Security Threat to Drive the Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market for Homeland Security

5.2.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide

5.2.1.3 Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments

5.2.1.4 Growing Safety Concerns Post the Fukushima Disaster

5.2.1.5 Growing Security Budgets of Global Sporting Events

5.2.1.6 Growth in the Number of PET/CT Scans

5.2.1.7 Increasing Usage of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy for Diagnosis and Treatment

5.2.1.8 Use of Drones for Radiation Monitoring

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Nuclear Energy Alternatives Such as Renewable Energy

5.2.2.2 Shortage of Nuclear Power Workforce

5.2.2.3 Nuclear Power Phase-Out

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Proposed Increase in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Radiation Detection

5.2.3.3 Rising Focus on Nuclear Power in India to Meet Energy Demands

5.2.3.4 Growing Focus on Clean and Reliable Sources of Electricity Generation in China

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Lead to Manufacture Radiation Accessories

5.2.4.2 Decline in Skilled Radiation Professionals and Medical Physicists



6 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products

6.2.1 Personal Dosimeters

6.2.1.1 Passive Dosimeters

6.2.1.2 Active Dosimeters

6.2.2 Area Process Monitors

6.2.3 Environment Radiation Monitors

6.2.4 Surface Contamination Monitors

6.2.5 Radioactive Material Monitors

6.3 Radiation Safety Products

6.3.1 Full-Body Protection Products

6.3.2 Face Protection Products

6.3.3 Hand Safety Products

6.3.4 Other Radiation Safety Products



7 Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products Market, By Composition

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gas-Filled Detectors

7.2.1 Gm Counters

7.2.2 Ionization Chambers

7.2.3 Proportional Counters

7.3 Scintillators

7.3.1 Inorganic Scintillators

7.3.2 Organic Scintillators

7.4 Solid-State Detectors

7.4.1 Semiconductor Detectors

7.4.2 Diamond Detectors



8 Radiation Safety Market: By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare

8.3 Homeland Security & Defense

8.4 Industrial Applications

8.5 Nuclear Power Plants

8.6 Other Applications



9 Radiation Safety Market: By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations, and Partnerships

10.3.2 Product Launches

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2 Mirion Technologies (Part of Charterhouse Capital Partners, LLP)

11.3 Landauer

11.4 Fuji Electric

11.5 Ludlum Measurements

11.6 Arktis Radiation Detection

11.7 Radiation Detection Company

11.8 Ametek

11.9 Nuclear Control Systems (A Part of Ultra Electronics Group)

11.10 Arrow-Tec

11.11 Polimaster



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ms9869/global_radiation?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiation-detection-monitoring--safety-market-to-2022-growing-security-threat-to-drive-the-radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market-for-homeland-security-300659824.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

