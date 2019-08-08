Global Radiation Dose Management Market 2019-2024 - Rising Focus on Interventional Radiology and Nuclear Medicine

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation Dose Management Market by Products & Services (Standalone, Integrated Solutions, Education & Training Services), Modality (Computed Tomography, Nuclear Medicine), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radiation dose management market is projected to reach USD 447 million by 2024 from USD 206 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.7%.



Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management. On the other hand, the lack of standardized procedures and dose protocols for radiation dose management for healthcare organizations is a major market challenge.



Radiation dose management solutions segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on product & service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to the growing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across the globe is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment to register the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period.



Based on modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment are projected to witness the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for radiological intervention and fluoroscopy procedures, rising awareness among patients and other healthcare stakeholders regarding radiation exposure, and the growing need to comply with state and federal laws applicable to fluoroscopy and interventional procedures are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.



Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In this report, the radiation dose management market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Europe is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by government initiatives such as the EuroSafe Imaging campaign, guidelines in European countries (such as the European Directive for radiation dose management) to reduce patient radiation exposure, growing need for the multi-country integration of health information, and the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Radiation Dose Management: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Radiation Dose Management Market, By Modality (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Radiation Dose Management Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Usage of Medical Imaging Modalities Due to Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Concerns Over Radiation Dose Exposure

5.2.1.3 Growth in the Installed Base of Radiology Equipment

5.2.1.4 Growing Awareness on Radiation Dose Management

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Rising Focus on Interventional Radiology and Nuclear Medicine

5.2.2.2 Radiation Dose Management for Pediatric Procedures

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Benchmarking for Dose Optimization Across the Globe



6 Regulatory Outlook

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Japan



7 Radiation Dose Management Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Radiation Dose Management Solutions

7.2.1 Standalone Solutions

7.2.1.1 Standalone Solutions to Dominate the Radiation Dose Management Solutions Market

7.2.2 Integrated Solutions

7.2.2.1 Growing Concerns Over the Risk of Radiation Exposure Will Drive Demand for Integrated Solutions

7.3 Radiation Dose Management Services Market

7.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services

7.3.1.1 Support and Maintenance Services to Dominate the Radiation Dose Management Services Market

7.3.2 Implementation and Integration Services

7.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Radiation Dose Management Systems in Hospitals to Drive the Demand for Implementation and Integration Services

7.3.3 Consulting Services

7.3.3.1 With Increasing Concerns Over the Risk of Radiation Overexposure, the Need to Optimize Radiation Doses Administered at Healthcare Facilities has Gained Prominence

7.3.4 Education and Training Services

7.3.4.1 Education and Training Services Enable the Effective Utilization of Radiation Dose Management Solutions



8 Radiation Dose Management Market, By Modality

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Computed Tomography

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Ct Examinations to Support Market Growth

8.3 Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Interventional Imaging Procedures Will Support Market Growth

8.4 Radiography and Mammography

8.4.1 Increasing Number of Radiographic and Mammography Procedures is A Major Driving Factor for This Market

8.5 Nuclear Medicine

8.5.1 Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Procedures Will Boost the Market



9 Radiation Dose Management Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Small Hospitals

9.2.1.1 Standalone Solutions to Witness Significant Adoption in Small Hospitals

9.2.2 Large Hospitals

9.2.2.1 Large Hospitals are Major End-Users of Radiation Dose Management Solutions

9.3 Ambulatory Care Settings

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Interventional Imaging Procedures to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.4 Other End Users



10 Radiation Dose Management Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Agfa Healthcare

Bayer AG

Canon, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Novarad Corporation

Pacshealth, LLC

Philips Healthcare

Qaelum N.V.

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens Ag)

