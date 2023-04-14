Global Radiation Dose Management Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation Dose Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product (Dosimeters and Area Process Monitors), By Component (Software and Service), By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radiation Dose Management market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG.

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Sectra AB

Medic Vision Imaging Solutions

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Novarad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions

Guerbet

This can be ascribed to the growing usage of medical imaging modalities because of the rising incidence of chronic diseases along with factors like increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness of radiation dose management.

Additionally, the increasing demand for patient safety, strict federal and state regulations, and obligations laid down for healthcare providers are the major factors driving the growth of the market over the years. Furthermore, the growing healthcare infrastructure for patient safety in the under-developing region is boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

Besides, growing technological advancement in radiation devices and the growing adoption rate for radiation dose management by patients and healthcare providers are major factors boosting the growth of the market over the years. According to Cancer.org, in 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States.



Growing Concern about Radiation Dose Exposure



Over the last two decades, the usage of radiation exposure to patients has increased significantly. This can be attributed to the increasing usage of radiation in diagnostic test like CT scans, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging procedures is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, increasing the risk of radiation overexposure for obese patients is high, so for the diagnosis of the obese patient, higher tube currents are basically used for better image quality. According to the society of nuclear medicine, around 20 million nuclear medicine procedures are performed every year in the U.S. It is estimated that 197,700 new cases of melanoma, 97,920 non-invasive (in situ), and 99,780 invasives, will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022.



The Growing Incidence of Cancer is Driving the Growth



The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Due to alcohol consumption, excessive smoking, and unhealthy lifestyles, cancer is increasing rapidly across the globe. Similarly, growing aging populations are more susceptible to chronic diseases, which in turn boosts the market growth over the years.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death across the world. Its approximate death rate was 9.6 million in 2018. According to GLOBOCAN, in 2012, 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed across the world, which increased by 28% to reach 18.1 million new cases in 2018. In the future, treatment costs will increase because of the growing aging population along with the prevalence of different types of cancers.



Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries has contributed to the significant growth of Global radiation dose management market during the forecast period.

Similarly, the growing demand for shorter hospitalization, less pain, smaller and more cosmetic incisions, lower risk of infection, reduced post-operative care, and quicker recovery is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. It uses advanced technology to diagnose and treat different chronic diseases, including cancer. It also helps surgeons make an appropriate cancer treatment plan.

The rapid adoption of new technology can enhance the demand for the interventional oncology devices market across the globe. Nearly 20 Americans die from melanoma every day. In 2022, it was estimated that 7,650 deaths will be attributed to melanoma - 5,080 men and 2,570 women



Report Scope:



In this report, the global radiation dose management market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Radiation Dose Management Market, By Product:

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Radiation Dose Management Market, By Component:

Software

Service

Radiation Dose Management Market, By Application:

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddxgr4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets