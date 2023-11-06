Global Radiation Dose Management Market to Reach $785.81 Million by 2030, Driven by Focus on Patient Safety and Regulatory Compliance

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation Dose Management Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global radiation dose management market is projected to reach US$ 785.81 Million by 2030.

The primary goal of radiation dose management is to maintain radiation doses for patients undergoing medical imaging as low as reasonably achievable (ALARA), prioritizing patient safety. This approach is essential for reducing the risk of radiation-induced cancer. Radiation dose management offers benefits such as enhanced patient safety, cost reduction, and improved diagnostic accuracy.

Strategies for implementation include selecting low-radiation modalities, optimizing imaging settings, and implementing shielding measures. In addition to improving overall care during medical imaging, this method lowers the risk of cancer, increases diagnostic accuracy, lowers expenses, and enhances patient safety.

Radiation dose management systems play a vital role in quality control, optimization, adherence to diagnostic reference levels, and managing patient exposure to ionizing radiation. These systems support the activities and responsibilities of radiation protection in compliance with regional and governmental regulations. They provide assistance to medical imaging specialists, including radiologists, doctors, and medical physics experts (MPE).

Between 2022 and 2030, the global radiation dose management market is anticipated to expand at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.13%.

Challenges and Solutions in Pediatric Radiology

Optimizing radiation doses in pediatric radiology presents challenges due to variations in body size and composition across different age groups. It is particularly crucial as children are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of radiation. Millions of CT scans are performed on children in the United States annually, with most dosage data and trends based on adult studies. This has led to a growing trend of reducing radiation doses in pediatric imaging exams.

Research by the National Institute of Health revealed that brain scan doses in the US exceeded recommended limits by eight times. Concerns led the US FDA to recommend tailored protocols for manufacturers and imaging facilities, enhancing patient safety during CT scans. High-end CT systems with innovative dose reduction technology are rapidly becoming standard in most hospitals and imaging facilities, lessening the burden of manual dose collection for CT scans conducted at centers.

Radiation Dose Management Solutions Lead the Market

Radiation Dose Management Solutions and Radiation Dose Management Services dominate the global radiation dose management market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increased availability of imaging modalities, and growing awareness of radiation risks have resulted in greater exposure of patients to radiation during medical imaging.

Simultaneously, patients and healthcare providers are increasingly aware of the risks associated with radiation exposure, driving demand for solutions to minimize these risks. Regulatory requirements have compelled healthcare providers to adopt radiation dose management solutions. Technological advancements have improved the effectiveness and affordability of these solutions, contributing to their widespread adoption.

Computed Tomography (CT) Records Highest Growth Rate

Among the modalities in the global radiation dose management market, computed tomography (CT) is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate. Manufacturers are integrating technology to estimate doses accurately in CT scans, reducing radiation exposure. New CT equipment achieves dose reduction through both hardware and software innovations. For example, Bayer's Radimetric Enterprise Platform automates dose documentation with the Medrad Stellant CT injection system, while Canon Medical Systems' Aquilion One/Genesis Edition CT captures brain images with low doses and reduced noise.

Hospitals Lead in Adoption of Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Hospitals play a pivotal role in medical imaging, performing a wide range of procedures, and are therefore primary users of radiation dose management solutions. Strict regulatory requirements for minimizing radiation doses drive the adoption of these solutions in hospitals. Hospitals possess the necessary resources to invest in and implement effective radiation dose management programs, including financial and human resources.

United States Dominates the Market

The United States dominates the radiation dose management market due to stringent legislative and accreditation requirements for reporting and optimizing radiation doses. The adoption of advanced technologies, strict government regulations, and increased awareness of radiation hazards influence the demand for radiation dose management solutions. Major market participants make significant investments in research and development (R&D) and standardization to maintain their leadership in the radiation dose management market.

Key Players

Leading companies competing in the global radiation dose management market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, and Bayer AG. These global firms hold a majority of the market share in the competitive radiation dose management sector. Some new competitors focus on product innovation and are entering the market as technological advancements continue to drive improvements.

Product & Services - Global Radiation Dose Management Market:

Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Radiation Dose Management Services

Modality - Global Radiation Dose Management Market:

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Mammography

Nuclear Medicine

End-User - Global Radiation Dose Management Market:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Others

Countries - Global Radiation Dose Management Market:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Latin America Argentina Brazil Colombia

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Netherlands Spain

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Indonesia Malaysia Australia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa



