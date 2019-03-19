Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market 2018-2023 - Increasing Demand of COTS in Healthcare and Consumer Electronics & Reconfigurable Radiation Hardened Components

DUBLIN, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market: Focus on Manufacturing Techniques (Rad-Hard by Design (RHBD), Rad-Hard by Process (RHBP), and Rad-Hard by Software (RHBS)); Component Type; and End Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiation hardened electronics market was estimated to be approximately $1.45 billion in 2018.

he radiation hardened electronics industry is currently at the cusp of a major revolution. Radiation hardened electronics are employed in satellite switching regulators, system power supply, and microprocessors in military and space applications. Therefore, they require extensive testing and development for their production.

The radiation hardened electronics market has witnessed a high growth rate owing to the extensive demand for radiation hardened components for their application in space, medical, and nuclear power plants. Innovations, such as the development of cost-effective and reliable components and services, are anticipated to enable the radiation hardened electronics market to reach a wider segment of consumers in the industry.

The global radiation hardened electronics market is categorized on the basis of component types that include microprocessors and controllers, sensors, application-specific integrated circuit, field-programmable gate array, memory, power sources, discrete semiconductors, and analog and mixed signals, and others. The application-specific integrated circuit component type is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.65%, during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

According to Swati Chaturvedi, Senior Research Analyst, North America is one of the most prominent regions for the growth of the global radiation hardened electronics market. In 2017, North America dominated the global radiation hardened electronics market with the U.S. acquiring the maximum market share, globally. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils an immense potential for its growth in the Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific, China acquired the largest market share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in this region, during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Similarly, the Europe market is also likely to witness numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented by manufacturing type, component type, end user, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis including country analysis for more than 10 different countries.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the radiation hardened electronics ecosystem and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report has profiles of 15 companies, namely, Analog Devices Inc., BAE Systems, Cobham plc, Data Device Corporation, Honeywell International, IBM, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, Micropac Industries, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Solid State Devices, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Inc., The Boeing Company, and Xilinx.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the trends in the global radiation hardened electronic market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global radiation hardened electronics market during the forecast period, 2018-2023?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global radiation hardened electronics market?

Who are the key players in the global radiation hardened electronics market and what are their competitive benchmarking?

What is the revenue generated by the global radiation hardened electronics market by segments (component types, manufacturing techniques, and end users) in 2017, and what will be the estimates by 2023?

How is each segment of the global radiation hardened electronics market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the expected revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2023?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2018-2023?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global radiation hardened electronics market during the forecast period?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What are the major opportunities that the radiation hardened electronics manufacturers foresee?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Advancement in Microprocessor and FPGA Technologies

1.1.2 Rising Demand from Communication Satellite Segment

1.1.3 Increasing Space Missions

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 High Designing and Developing Cost

1.2.2 Difficulties in Creating Real Testing Environment

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing demand of COTS in Healthcare and Consumer Electronics

1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Reconfigurable Radiation Hardened Components



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 New Product Launch

2.1.2 Acquisitions

2.1.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.3 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Comparison of Radiation Hardened Products Standard Requirements for End User

3.3 Evolving Radiation Hardened Electronics in New Space

3.4 Radiation Hardened Electronics Manufacturers and Certifications

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces

3.6.1 Threat from New Entrants

3.6.2 Threat from Substitutes

3.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market, 2017 to 2023

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market (by Manufacturing Technique)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Rad-Hard by Design (RHBD)

5.2.1 Total Ionizing Doze

5.2.2 Single Event Effect

5.3 Rad-Hard by Process (RHBP)

5.3.1 Silicon on Insulator (SOI)

5.3.2 Silicon on Sapphire (SOS)

5.4 Rad-Hard by Software (RHBS)



6 Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market (by Component Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Microprocessors and Controllers

6.3 Discrete Semiconductors

6.4 Power Sources

6.5 Memory

6.6 Field-Programmable Gate Array

6.7 Analog and Mixed Signals

6.8 Sensors

6.9 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

6.10 Others



7 Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market (by End User)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Space

7.2.1 New Space

7.2.2 Conventional Space

7.2.3 Space End-User Market by QLM V Qualification

7.2.4 Business Opportunities for Radiation Hardened Electronics in Small Satellite

7.3 Military

7.3.1 Military End-User Market by QLM Q Qualification

7.4 Nuclear Power Plants

7.5 Others



8 Global Radiation Hardened Electronics Market (by Region)



9 Company Profiles



Analog Devices Inc.

Anaren Inc.

BAE Systems

Cobham plc

Data Device Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies Inc.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micropac Industries Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

pSemi Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V

Solid State Devices Inc.

TT Electronics

Texas Instruments Inc.

The Boeing Company

Xilinx Inc.

