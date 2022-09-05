Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3%

Sep 05, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global radiation-hardened electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Radiation-hardened electronics refer to various electronic components, packages and products that are primarily used for high-altitude applications. The materials used for the manufacturing of such components include silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride and hydrogenated amorphous silicon.
These components are resistant to the damage caused by ionizing and high-energy radiations, and gamma and neutron radiation emitted by nuclear reactors. They are widely employed in satellites, aircraft and nuclear power plants in the form of switching regulators, microprocessors and power supply devices. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various industries, including aviation, space, military and defense.
The global market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of space missions and exploratory activities. In line with this, the rising demand for communication satellites for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations is also providing a boost to the market growth. Radiation-hardened electronics is crucial for protecting electronic equipment from physical damage and failure caused by harmful radiations in outer space.
Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing power management devices is creating a positive impact on the market. These electronics are also used to manufacture diodes, transistors and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) for various defense and military applications.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of highly reliable integrated circuits and improvements in the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant growth in the electronics industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global radiation-hardened electronics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, material type, technique, component type and application.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Custom Made
- Commercial-Off-the-Shelf
Breakup by Material Type:
- Silicon
- Silicon Carbide
- Gallium Nitride
- Others
Breakup by Technique:
- Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)
- Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)
- Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)
Breakup by Component Type:
- Power Management
- Application Specific Integrated Circuit
- Logic
- Memory
- Field-Programmable Gate Array
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Space Satellites
- Commercial Satellites
- Military
- Aerospace and Defense
- Nuclear Power Plants
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
7 Market Breakup by Material Type
8 Market Breakup by Technique
9 Market Breakup by Component Type
10 Market Breakup by Application
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Analog Devices Inc.
- BAE Systems plc
- Cobham Plc (Advent International)
- Data Device Corporation (Transdigm Group Incorporated)
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- The Boeing Company
- Xilinx Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9e86g
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article