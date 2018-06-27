Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Markets to 2022: Varian and Elekta Rule the Radiotherapy Equipment Market

DUBLIN, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report also offers separate analysis for Proton Therapy Systems market at global and regional level.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Radiation Therapy Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiation Therapy.
The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accuray Incorporated (USA)
- BrainLab AG (Germany)
- Elekta AB (Sweden)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Hitachi America, Ltd. (USA)
- IBA Group (Belgium)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- Nordion, Inc. (Canada)
- Philips Healthcare (USA)
- RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden)
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Radiation Therapy: An Effective & Affordable Treatment Option for Cancer Patients
Increasing Preference for Non-Surgical Cancer Treatments to Propel Sales of Radiation Therapy Equipment
Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market
Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth
Estimated Demand for Additional Radiation Therapy Systems in Select Countries by 2020
Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market for Radiation Therapy Equipment
Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy
A Major Growth Driver for Radiotherapy Equipment Market
External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment Grabs Major Share of the RT Market
Challenges Confronting Radiotherapy Market
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Varian and Elekta Rule the Radiotherapy Equipment Market
Leading Players in the Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accuray, Elekta, Varian and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta
Leading Players in the Global Linear Accelerators Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of New Orders for Elekta, Varian and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players in the Global Linear Accelerators Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Elekta, Varian and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Exit of Siemens Healthcare Opens Doors for Windfall Gains
IBA Continues to Hold Ground in Proton Therapy Equipment Market
Leading Vendors in the Global Proton Therapy Systems Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Hitachi, IBA, Mevion, Protom, Sumitomo, Varian and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players in the Proton Therapy Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Treatment Rooms Ordered for Hitachi, IBA, ProNova, Sumitomo and Varian (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Philips, Varian & Elekta: Leaders in the Treatment Planning Systems Market
Leading Players in the Global Treatment Planning System Software Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Elekta, Philips, Varian and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer Related Mortality Drives Need for Radiation Therapy Systems
Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide
Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
Expanding Aging Population & Increased Risk of Cancer to Drive Market Growth
Replacement Sales Drive Radiotherapy Market in Developed Markets
LINACS Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment
Demand for Oncology Information Systems (OIS) on Rise
Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs
Treatment Planning Continues to Grow in Significance
Advancements Fuel Treatment Planning Systems Market
Need for Boosting Productivity of Existing Cancer Care Centers Drives Demand for New Technologies
Technological Innovations Improve Treatment Accuracy
Computer Simulator Improves Radiation Therapy Outcomes in Cancer Patients
Shift towards Hybrid Systems
Japan's NCC Showcases Novel Radiation Therapy for Cancer
NovoTTF-100A System Improving Outcomes of Glioblastoma Treatment
Personalized Radiation Therapy
The Way Forward
Hospitals Focus on Buying IMRT-Capable LINACs
Types of IMRT
Rotational IMRT Gains Popularity
Stereotactic Radio Surgery
A Treatment with Rising Preference
Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance
IGRT Gaining Ground
Shortage of Medical Professionals & Systems
A Major Obstacle
Patient Comfort
A Significant Concern Affecting Treatment Accuracy
4. PROTON THERAPY AN INSIGHT
Proton Therapy
Revolutionizing the Industry
IMPT
The Future of Proton Therapy
High Cost
A Barrier to Adoption
Technological Advancement to Lower Cost of Therapy
5. RADIATION THERAPY: AN OVERVIEW
Radiation Therapy
A Panacea for all Cancer Diseases
Milestones in Evolution of Cancer Care Technologies
Treatment Scenario
Radiation Therapy Treatment Team
Types of Radiation Therapy
External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy
Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy
Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)
Radiation Therapy for Treating Oral Cancer
Other Forms of Radiation Therapy
Cost of Radiation Therapy
Limitations of Conventional Radiation Therapy Techniques
Overview of Radiotherapy Equipment
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
7. RADIOTHERAPY ACCESSORIES
Introduction
Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices
Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices
Different Types of Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices
Patient Targeting System
Field-Shaping Devices
Dose-Modifying Devices
Treatment Setup and Delivery Devices
Breast Bridge with a Rolling-Ball Angle Inclinometer
Squeeze Bridge Device
Beam Alignment Device
Arm Board
Tilt Board
Shoulder Reactor
Mylar Window Table Insert
Clamps
Treatment Verification and Quality Assurance Devices
8. CANCER THERAPY EPIDEMIOLOGY
Four Progressive Stages of Cancer
Types of Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Technological Developments
Cures
Enhanced Therapies
Prevention and Public Awareness
Better Screening and Earlier Detection
Other Emerging Therapies
Cancer Treatment
A Cost Analysis
9. NEW FRONTIERS IN RADIATION THERAPY
Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning
MRI to Attain Optimum Outcomes
Positron Emission Tomography
Convergence of PET and CT Images for Treatment Planning
Dynamic contrast-enhanced CT/MRI
Copper(II)-diacetyl-bis(N4-methylthiosemicarbazone) PET (Cu- ATSM PET)
Four-Dimensional CT Scanning
4D Adaptive Radiation Therapy
Adds a New Dimension
MRI-Linacs
To Revolutionize Cancer Care
Nano Particles in Cancer Treatment
Microbeam Radiation Therapy Revisited
Unleashing the Power of Plasma
ION Beam Therapy Gains Attention
Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
Mobetron
Radiation Therapy on the Wheels
3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy: A New Technology
World's First 3-D Image-Guided Radiation Therapy System from Elekta
Evolving Technology Arms TomoTherapy with an Edge over Competition
High Dose Radiation Treatment Found to Reduce Side Effects in Prostate Cancer Treatment
10. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
RaySearch Launches RayStation 6* Treatment Planning System
Varian to Launch HyperArc HDRT Technology
Philips Launches Advanced Radiation Oncology Imaging & TPS
Accuray Launches Radixact System and Treatment Planning Software
Philips Launches MR-only Solution for Prostate Cancer Planning
RaySearch Unveils RayStation TPS Version 5
GE Launches Discovery RT CT System
Siemens Launches syngo.via RT Image Suite Software
Varian Launches ProBeam Compact System
Elekta Releases Monaco Version 5.10
Varian Unveils VitalBeam Radiotherapy Platform
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence Introduces INTRABEAM radiotherapy
IBA Inks Collaboration Agreement with Mobius Medical Systems
Mirada Medical Enters into Agreement with RefleXion Medical for Research Collaboration
Radyalis and NVIDIA Announce Research Collaboration
IBA Releases OmniPro I'mRT + Software
11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ViewRay Gains FDA Clearance to Market MRIdian Linac System
IBA Inks Contract with Quirnsalud to Install ProteusONE in Madrid
Universities of Brussels Select IBA as Preferred Vendor
Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Chooses RayStation for Proton Therapy
Varian to Provide Advanced Radiotherapy Technology & Eclipse to Shanghai-based Hospitals
Elekta to Deploy Versa HD Linear Accelerators in Andulasia
Elekta Receives FDA's Approval for Venezia Image Guided Brachytherapy Applicator
London-based Cancer Centers Selects Varian's TrueBeam Linear Accelerators
IBA, Philips and Proton Partners Team Up to Build Compact Proton Therapy System in Middle East
Florida Hospital Waterman Deploys Varian's TrueBeam Radiotherapy System
IBA and Nelco Enter into Co-Marketing Agreement for Proteus ONE in North America
Accuray Signs Deal with HKSH for Radixact Systems
Siemens Receives FDA Clearance for Somatom Dedicated Radiation Therapy CT System
IBA and PPI Ink Two Contracts for ProteusONE Systems
Belgian Proton Therapy Center Selects RayStation Treatment Planning System
Grupo Oncoclnicas Acquires Varian Advanced Radiotherapy Equipment and Software
Varian and McKesson Ink Strategic Agreement for Variant Radiotherapy Equipment and Software
RaySearch Forges Long-term Distribution Agreement with TMS
IBA and Philips Collaborate for Adaptive Proton Therapy
IBA and Medstar Ink Contract for Proton Therapy System
P-Cure Gains FDA Approval for Upright Imaging Solution
IBA Bags FDA Clearance for Super Conducting Accelerator
Accuray Receives CE Mark for New Radixact System
Mitsubishi to Transfer Radiation Therapy Equipment Business to Hitachi
Ethiopian Hospitals Select Varian's Advanced Medical Linear Accelerators
New Proton Therapy Centers in Japan Select RayStation
Vienna Hospital Association Selects Elekta's Radiation Therapy & Software
Radixact Gains FDA Approval for Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform
Accuray and NHS Supply Chain Sign Agreement for TomoTherapy Systems
Elekta to Distribute Kobold's Brachytherapy Applicators in the US
Leeds Cancer Centre Deploys Elekta Linear Accelerators
Elekta and GenesisCare Enter into Multiyear Strategic Partnership
IBA Receives CE Mark Authorization for Super Conducting Accelerator
Canon to Acquire Toshiba Medical Systems
IBA and Tata Memorial Centre Ink Contract for Proton Therapy Center in India
Varian Gains Saudi FDA's Marketing Authorization for ProBeam System
Apollo Hospitals Selects Varian to Supply Medical Linear Accelerators
Icon Group Selects Varian for Supply of TrueBeam Linacs
The US Oncology Network Selects RayStation as Preferred Provider of Treatment Planning Systems
Accuray and RaySearch Ink Long-term Collaboration Agreement
MD Anderson Cancer Center Deploys MRI-Guided Linear Accelerator
Varian Receives CE Mark Approval for Latest ProBeam Proton Therapy System
Elekta Gains FDA Clearance for Leksell Gamma Knife Icon Radiosurgery System
Sibley Memorial Hospital Selects Hitachi's Proton Beam Therapy System
Elekta Gains CE Mark Approval for Latest Version of Monaco Treatment Planning System
Accuray and Christie InnoMed Enter into Sale Agents Agreements
iCAD Takes Over Radion and DermEbx
Elekta Gains Approval from Japanese Ministry of Health for Versa HD
Elekta Gains U.S. FDA 510(k) Approval for new Versa HD System
The Christie NHS Foundation Trust Joins Consortium for Developing MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System
University Medical Center Installs First-ever MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System
The Netherlands Cancer Institute-Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital Joins Elekta and Royal Philips Consortium
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Trust Joins Elekta and Royal Philips Consortium
12. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS
13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 51)
- The United States (27)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (15)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mdm7k5/global_radiation?w=5
