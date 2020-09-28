Global Radio Access Network Markets, Analysis 2018-2020 & Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 The "Radio Access Network - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radio Access Network market accounted for $10.24 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Rising mobile data traffic and growing demand for improved network coverage are the major factors propelling market growth. However, spectrum crunch and delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation is hampering market growth.

Radio Access Network (RAN) is used in computers, mobile phones, or any other wireless devices for transmitting signals, sounds, messages, signs and information with the help of radio access technology. RAN helps in providing a connection with its core networks. Due to the existence of silicon chip in the core network and user devices, RAN can function smoothly.

There are various types of radio access networks that provide high data rates such as GSM edge radio access networks (GERAN), generic radio access networks (GRAN), evolved universal terrestrial radio access network (EUTRAN) and UMTS terrestrial radio access networks (UTRAN).

Based on the communication infrastructure, the small cell segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its attractiveness in terms of cost-efficiency and easy deployment. The acceptance of small cells would boost at a faster pace to meet the growing consumer demand, as small cells help increase the network capacity and therefore aids in network densification.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing automation in various sectors, increasing cellular M2M connections, adoption of internet of things (IoT) and high demand for on-demand video services. The region has become the centre of attraction for major investments and business expansion opportunities.

Some of the key players profiled in the Radio Access Network Market include:

Juniper Networks, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Altran Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Verizon Communications, Inc

HP Enterprises

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Nokia Networks

Corning Incorporated (SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc)

ZTE Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NetScout

Wipro Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Radio Access Network Market, By Communication Infrastructure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small Cell

5.2.1 Microcell

5.2.2 Picocell

5.2.3 Femtocell

5.3 Macro Cell

5.4 Radio Access Networks (RAN) Equipment

5.5 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)



6 Global Radio Access Network Market, By Deployment Location

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High-density Urban Area

6.3 Public Spaces

6.4 Suburban and Rural Areas

6.5 Residential Areas

6.6 Retail Stores

6.6.1 Supercenters

6.6.2 Hypercenters

6.7 Highways

6.8 Large Enterprises

6.9 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.10 Hotels/Motels

6.11 Airport/Rail/Bus Terminals

6.12 Healthcare Institutions

6.13 Education



7 Global Radio Access Network Market, By Connectivity Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2G

7.3 3G

7.4 4G/LTE

7.5 5G



8 Global Radio Access Network Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Training and Consulting

8.3 Planning and Implementation

8.4 Maintenance and Support



9 Global Radio Access Network Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy0kjs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

