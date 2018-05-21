Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2018-2022 with Broadcom, Murata Manufacturing, Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions & TDK Dominating

The global radio frequency filters market to grow at a CAGR of 18.15% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks propelling the RF market. The surge in data traffic in recent times has compelled network carriers to migrate to LTE networks such as 4G and 5G. This exponential use of the cloud has propelled the growth of commercial networks resulting in LTE becoming the mainstay of mobile technology across the globe.

One trend in the market is Growing popularity of RF SOI. Silicon on insulator (SOI) technology is the use of layered silicon-insulator-silicon substrate instead of conventional silicon substrates in semiconductor manufacturing. It helps in improving the performance of microelectronics by reducing parasitic device capacitance.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is time-to-market pressures. The market is highly competitive because of rapid technological changes, evolving standards and high product obsolescence. As a result, RF filter vendors must constantly upgrade and develop high-performance and cost-effective RF filters.

Key vendors

Broadcom

Murata Manufacturing

Qorvo

Skyworks Solutions

TDK

