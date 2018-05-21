Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2018-2022 with Broadcom, Murata Manufacturing, Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions & TDK Dominating

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global radio frequency filters market to grow at a CAGR of 18.15% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks propelling the RF market. The surge in data traffic in recent times has compelled network carriers to migrate to LTE networks such as 4G and 5G. This exponential use of the cloud has propelled the growth of commercial networks resulting in LTE becoming the mainstay of mobile technology across the globe.
One trend in the market is Growing popularity of RF SOI. Silicon on insulator (SOI) technology is the use of layered silicon-insulator-silicon substrate instead of conventional silicon substrates in semiconductor manufacturing. It helps in improving the performance of microelectronics by reducing parasitic device capacitance.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is time-to-market pressures. The market is highly competitive because of rapid technological changes, evolving standards and high product obsolescence. As a result, RF filter vendors must constantly upgrade and develop high-performance and cost-effective RF filters.
Key vendors
- Broadcom
- Murata Manufacturing
- Qorvo
- Skyworks Solutions
- TDK
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Cellular devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- GPS devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Tablets - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- SAW filters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BAW filters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of RF SOI
- Use of new materials for manufacture of RF devices
- Automation in automobiles
- Explosive growth of wireless computing devices along with the advent of IoT
- Growing number of smart cities
- Growth in remote control technologies
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom
- Murata Manufacturing
- Qorvo
- Skyworks Solutions
- TDK
PART 16: APPENDIX
