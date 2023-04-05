Global Radiography Systems Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Ai-Enabled Diagnostic Equipment for Rapid Diagnosis and Predictive Analysis Bolsters Growth

Apr 05, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiography Systems Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Application, End User and Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this analysis, the Global Radiography Systems Market was valued at ~US$ 25 billion in 2017, it is estimated to be ~US$ 30 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a ~5% CAGR during 2022 to 2028, with market size of ~US$ 40 billion in 2028. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurology disorders, and others, combined with advancements in healthcare systems, has resulted in an increased emphasis on early detection.
Increasing use of AI-enabled diagnostic equipment for rapid diagnosis and predictive analysis, notably in developed countries is one of the major contributing factors to the rising demand for radiography systems.
The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis worldwide, combined with the growing need to diagnose, monitor, and treat health conditions, such as pregnancy, swelling or infection in internal organs, spinal injuries, dental issues, and tendon/ligament tears, is likely to drive market growth in the forthcoming years.
High prices for medical imaging tests and limited access to critical infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, are expected to stifle market growth.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the global radiography systems market in 2020, primarily due to a decline in patient visits to hospitals and clinics. However, Computed Tomography (CT) scanners witnessed a higher demand in 2020, owing to the need for High-Resolution CT (HRCT) scans for the diagnosis of COVID-19 patients through chest scans.
Scope of the Report
The Radiography Systems Market is segmented by Type, Application, and End-User. In addition, the report also covers the market size for each of the four regions' Radiography systems market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.
By Type:
- X-Ray Devices
- Ultrasound Systems
- Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment
By Application:
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Orthopedics
- Gynecology
- Oncology
By End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Specialty Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
By Geography:
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
- Key Players:
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Medical Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Samsung Medison Co. Ltd
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Hologic, Inc
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Carestream Health
- Esaote
Key Trends by Market Segment
By Type: TheX-Ray Devices segment held the largest market share of the Global Radiography systems Market in 2021, owing to the increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases, such as lung infection, breast cancer, enlarged heart, and blocked blood vessels
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also propelled the demand for x-ray systems across countries due to an increase in the number of COVID patients undergoing chest testing
Increasing the use of interventional x-ray systems, including C-arms for image-guided surgeries, is also expected to boost x-ray system market growth.
By Application: The Cardiology segment held the largest market share of the Global Radiography systems Market in 2021, primarily due to the surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease.
The growing geriatric population exacerbates the need for healthcare products and services as such population is more vulnerable to diseases, such as respiratory (tuberculosis and pneumonia), oral, orthopedic (osteoporosis), and cardiovascular diseases.
The ubiquity of high blood pressure among individuals across countries is also contributing to the demand for cardiac radiography systems, as high blood pressure constitutes one of the most important risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
By End User: The Hospitals and Clinics segment accounted for the majority share of the Global Radiography systems Market in 2021.
The continuous development in the healthcare industry across countries has raised the requirement for hospitals with advanced techniques and facilities.
The growing number of chronic diseases tested during the assessments and processing of body fluids, particularly following the worldwide explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic, are another major factor influencing the demand for radiography systems in hospitals and clinics.
By Geography: North America accounted for the largest market share in the global radiography systems market in 2021.
The growth is mainly attributed to increased technological adoption in diagnostic techniques, extensive research initiatives, and regulatory science activities across the healthcare industry, especially in countries such as USA, and Canada.
The region's developed healthcare and hospital infrastructure is also a major factor behind the expansion of radiography systems.
Recent Developments Related to Major Players and Organizations
- In July 2022, Fujifilm, a Japanese photography company, launched a hybrid c-arm and portable x-ray solution in Europe, with the intention of providing high-quality fluoroscopic and static x-ray images during surgery and other medical procedures
- In April 2022, Unilabs, a European company that provides diagnostic services, collaborated with GE Healthcare, a U.S.-based company that offers medical technology and digital solutions, to provide advanced radiography systems and imaging services, including MRI and CT scanning technology, ultrasound devices, mammography, and X-ray machines, and innovative imaging fleet services in Portugal
Conclusion
The global Radiography systems market is forecasted to continue an exponential growth that is witnessed since 2017. The major driving factor contributing to the expansion of radiography systems is a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurology disorders, and others, combined with advancements in healthcare systems. Though the market is highly competitive with ~100 participants, few global players control the dominant share and regional players also hold a significant share.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Snapshot of the Global Radiography Systems Market
- Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
- Market size and Segmentation of the Global Radiography Systems Market
- Historic Growth of the Overall Global Radiography Systems Market and Segments
- Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Radiography Systems Industry
- Overview, Product Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors
- Covid-19 Impact on the Overall Global Radiography Systems Market
- Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Radiography Systems Market and by Segments
- Market Size of Product Type, Application, and End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
- Analysis of the Global Radiography Systems Market
- Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Region
- Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
- Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Region
- Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd
- CMR Naviscan
- Analogic Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- Mindray
- Oracle Cerner
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Medtronic PLC
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the Study Period of this Market Report?
- The Global Radiography systems Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, including a forecast for 2022-2028
What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Radiography Systems Market?
- The Global Radiography Systems Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about ~5% over the next 6 years
What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Radiography Systems Market?
- The increasing use of AI-enabled diagnostic equipment for rapid diagnosis and predictive analysis, notably in developed countries
Which is the Largest Application Segment within the Global Radiography Systems Market?
- The cardiology segment held the largest share of the Global Radiography systems Market in 2021
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Key Players
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Medical Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Samsung Medison Co. Ltd
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Carestream Health
- Esaote
- Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.
- CMR Naviscan
- Analogic Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- Mindray
- Oracle Cerner
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,
- Medtronic PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzdn1n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article