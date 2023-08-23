Global Radiotherapy Leaders CIVCO-RT and Qfix Tap LUDWIG+ as Creative Agency of Record

Award-winning advertising agency selected to launch rebrand of recently merged companies.

DETROIT, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency LUDWIG+ announced today it has been selected to lead the rebrand and repositioning of the newly merged radiotherapy companies: CIVCO Radiotherapy (RT) and Qfix. CIVCO RT, a Blue Wolf Capital portfolio company, acquired Qfix with the goal of uniting to become the global leader in the highly competitive medical positioning innovation market.

The rebrand includes a new brand name, brand identity and campaign, including a refreshed website. The full-spectrum campaign will debut in Fall 2023, and will run in advertising and trade shows, as well as across social media, catalogs, brand videos, digital, print and more.

"Creating an entirely new brand out of the two global leaders is a unique opportunity and a huge honor," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "It's especially exciting to be able to shine a light on the importance positioning innovation products play in the treatment, precision, and outcomes of cancer patients."

CIVCO-RT and Qfix conducted a competitive search for a creative agency, and LUDWIG+ was awarded the account in April this year.

"LUDWIG+ demonstrated a proven track record in breathing emotion into legacy brands, simplifying the complex, and rewriting the narrative of entire categories," said Mike Sutter, Acting CEO of CIVCO-RT and Qfix. "We look forward to our rebrand creating valor in our innovative products, and revealing the passion of our people and strength of our culture that so strongly will unite our two companies into one."

The new brand will be revealed at ASTRO in October 2023.

The announcement follows a series of significant new business wins for LUDWIG+, including its recent selection as Agency of Record for Walker Healthforce. The agency was named 2022 B2B Small Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers and 2022 Small Agency of the Year by the Stevie Awards. The agency also recently received its WBENC Certification, which validates that a business is at least 51% woman-owned, controlled, operated and managed.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating, category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients. Visit ludwigplus.com.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy & Qfix

CIVCO Radiotherapy & Qfix is a global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions. The company has over 80 years of combined experience bringing advanced hardware and consumables for patient immobilization and positioning, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care products to the market. Visit www.CivcoRT.com and www.Qfix.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Dana Mirman

(917) 583-0777

[email protected]

SOURCE Ludwig+