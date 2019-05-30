Global Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine Markets report 2019 Featuring Profiles of Accuray, Bayer, C. R. Bard., Eli Lilly and Co, Navidea, Siemens, and Triad Isotopes
May 30, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Population and human life expectancy are growing globally, spurring more chronic conditions and life-threatening diseases. Obesity, a sedentary lifestyle and a lack of physical activity have further worsened the situation, leading to the increased importance of medical interventions and treatments. Despite incredible advancements in the field of medicine in the last few decades, an unmet need remains for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of aggressive ailments such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and central nervous system disorders.
Since the discovery of radioactivity, it has been recognized that radiation can play a role in the treatment of various diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are a type of radioactive drug that is internally administered and intended for use in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are now a crucial part of the healthcare industry, as they can identify various disease processes much earlier than other diagnostic tests.
Applications of radiopharmaceuticals are growing significantly in the fields of cardiology, neurology, oncology and other medical specialties such as endocrinology, gastroenterology and nephrology, for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Radiopharmaceuticals have also become an inevitable part of personalized medicine. The market for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow at a steep rate in the coming years, due to growing applications and increased demand.
Growing acceptance and utilization of nuclear medicine scans (i.e., SPECT and PET) and better availability of radiopharmaceuticals due to an increasing number of cyclotrons have significantly contributed to growth in the radiopharmaceutical industry. Innovative technological equipment leading to early and accurate diagnoses, increased awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among physicians and patients and new regulatory approvals of radiopharmaceuticals are other major driving forces for the global radiopharmaceutical market. Furthermore, increasing incidences of different types of cancers across the globe are considered a major driver behind the growth of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics.
The Report Includes:
- 94 data tables and 83 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for radiotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicines
- Examination of present and future strategies within the radiopharmaceuticals market, including radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes
- Detailed description of positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and discussion of their applications
- Evaluation of market opportunities for external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy
- Coverage of new products launches and product enhancement in the industry
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Accuray Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, C. R. Bard Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Triad Isotopes Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction: Radiopharmaceuticals
- Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Evolution and Transition: Radiopharmaceuticals
- Introduction: Radiotherapy
- Ionizing Radiation
- Non-ionizing Radiation
- Evolution and Transition: Radiation Therapy
- The Discovery Period: 1890s
- Kilovoltage Era: 1900 to 1940
- Megavoltage Era: 1946 to 1996
- Computer-Assisted Era: 1996 to the Present
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Outlook
- United States
- Canada
- Australia
- India
- European Union
- Investment Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Segmentation Overview
- Segmentation by Type: Radiotherapy
- Segmentation by Type: Radiopharmaceuticals
- Segmentation by Production Method
- Segmentation by Technology
- Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market, by Application
- Geographic Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Trends
- Respiratory Gating
- Proton Therapy
- Carbon Ions
- Magnetic Resonance-Driven Linear Accelerator
- Drivers
- Increasing Aging Population
- Increasing Incidence of Life-Threatening Diseases
- Increasing Incidences of Cancer
- High Incidence of Cancer in Aging Population
- Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Regions
- Advancements in Technology
- Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment
- Launch of New Radiopharmaceuticals and Widening Applications
- Increasing Number of Cyclotrons
- Increasing Amount of Nuclear Imaging Equipment
- High Efficiency of Radiotherapy
- Palliative Radiation Therapy
- Government Funding
- Reimbursement Boosting Market Growth
- Restraints and Challenges
- Limited Global Supply of Medical Isotopes
- Reimbursement Policies
- Healthcare Reforms and Budgetary Constraints in Developed Countries
- Regulatory Issues
- Expensive Equipment
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- Limited Effectiveness against Metastatic Cancer
- Side Effects of Radiation Therapy
- Therapeutic Bottlenecks
- Opportunities
- Developing Countries
- Personalized Treatment
- Replacement of Old Equipment
Chapter 5 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Type
- Radiotherapy
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy
- Radiopharmaceuticals
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
Chapter 6 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Production Method
- Particle Accelerators (Cyclotrons)
- Working of Particle Accelerators
- Nuclear Reactors
- Radionuclide Generators
- Production of Radioisotopes through Radionuclides
Chapter 7 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Technology
- External Radiotherapy Market by Technology
- Particle Therapy/Proton Beam Therapy
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Fractionated Stereotactic Radiation Therapy
- Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
- Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
- Tomotherapy
- Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)
- Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
- Internal Radiotherapy by Technology
- Pulsed-Dose-Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy
- Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy
- High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
- Systemic Radiotherapy by Technology
- Comparison between Alpha and Beta Emitters
Chapter 8 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Application
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Treatment Planning for External Beam Radiation
- Dosing and Treatment with External Beam Radiation
- Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (LINACS)
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Applications of Internal Beam Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiation Therapy
- Applications of Systemic Radiation Therapy
Chapter 9 Geographic Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World (ROW)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Industry Structure
- Raw Material Procurement
- Quality
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturing/Development Process
- Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 11 New Development and Current Situation
- Pipeline Products
- Current Market Scenario
- Current Developments in Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapies
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- Japanese Patent Analysis
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches
- Collaborations, Agreements and Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Accuray Inc.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa (Novartis Co.)
- Advanced Medical Isotope Corp. (Now Vivos Inc.)
- Alliance Medical Group
- Australian Nuclear Science And Technology Organisation
- Aytu Bioscience Inc.
- Bayer Pharma Ag
- Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd.
- Board Of Radiation And Isotope Technology
- Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
- BTG International Ltd.
- C. R. Bard Inc. (Becton Dickinson)
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- Coqu Radiopharmaceuticals Corp.
- Eckert & Ziegler Bebig
- Elekta
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Fujifilm Ri Pharma Co. Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- IBA Molecular (Now Curium)
- Isoray Medical Inc.
- Iso-Tex Diagnostics Inc.
- Jubilant Draximage Inc.
- Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
- Nanothea
- National Centre For Nuclear Research Polatom
- National Institute For Radioelements (Ire)
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
- Nordion Inc.
- NTP Radioisotopes Soc Ltd.
- Pharmalucence Inc.
- PMB Alcen
- Siemens Healthcare Gmbh (Now Siemens Healthineers)
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Triad Isotopes Inc.
- Varian Medical Systems
- Zevacor Molecular
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qh43hv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article