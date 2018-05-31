Global Radome Market 2018-2023: Rise in the Number of New Aircraft Orders, Significance of Radomes in Warfare & Increase in the Use of Radomes for UAVs

The radome market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.45 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.83 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2018 to 2023.

The major factor which is expected to act as a major driver is the increase in the use of radomes for UAVs. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the radome market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The radome market has been segmented based on application, offering, and region.

Based on application, the radome market has been segmented into ground, airborne, and marine. The airborne segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the radome market during the forecast period. Due to the growth of commercial aviation industry, the need to manage air traffic is accomplished with the use of radomes.

Based on offering, the radome market has been segmented into product and service. The product segment is estimated to lead the radome market in 2018. The most commonly used materials are glass-fibre and quartz and the most common types of structures are sandwich, solid laminate, and metal & dielectric space frames. Different combinations of materials and structures are used as per requirements for commercial and military applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Radome Market, 2018-2023

4.2 Radome Offering Market, By Structure

4.3 Radome Market, By Offering

4.4 Radome Market, By Application

4.5 Radome Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in the Number of New Aircraft Orders

5.2.1.2 Significance of Radomes in Warfare

5.2.1.3 Increase in the Use of Radomes for Uavs

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 New Composites Developed to Improve Radome Properties

5.2.2.2 Modernization of Weapon Systems

5.2.2.3 Increase in the Use of Glass Fiber Composites to Produce Radomes

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Maintenance of Radomes

5.2.3.2 Complex Design of Radomes



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 New Product Developments By Top Manufacturers in the Radome Market

6.3 Parameters for Airborne Radome Specification

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Plasma Radome Technology for Space-Based Antennas

6.4.2 Stealth Radomes

6.4.3 Dyneema Crystal Technology for Radomes

6.4.4 Resin Transfer Molding Technology

6.4.5 Multi Band Radome

6.5 Patent Listings, 2011-2012



7 Radome Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Product

7.2.1 Radome Body

7.2.2 Accessories

7.2.3 Radome Market By Material

7.2.3.1 Glass Fiber

7.2.3.2 Quartz

7.2.4 Radome Market By Structure

7.2.4.1 Sandwich

7.2.4.2 Solid Laminate

7.2.4.3 Dielectric Space Frame

7.2.4.4 Metal Space Frame

7.3 Service



8 Radome Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ground Based Radome

8.2.1 Telecom Towers

8.2.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC)

8.2.3 Air Defense Radomes

8.2.4 Ground Vehicles

8.3 Airborne Radome

8.3.1 Commercial & Business Aircraft

8.3.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

8.3.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

8.3.1.3 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

8.3.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

8.3.1.5 Business Jets

8.3.2 Airborne Radome, By Type

8.3.2.1 Nosecone Radome

8.3.2.2 Tail Radome

8.3.2.3 Fuselage Radome

8.3.3 Military Aircraft

8.3.3.1 Fighter Jets

8.3.3.2 Aew (Rotodome)

8.3.3.3 Transport Aircraft

8.3.4 General Aviation

8.3.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

8.3.5.1 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

8.3.5.2 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)

8.3.5.3 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

8.4 Shipboard Radome

8.4.1 Commercial

8.4.1.1 Bulk Carriers

8.4.1.2 Container Ships

8.4.1.3 Oil Tankers

8.4.1.4 LPG/LNG (Gas Carriers)

8.4.1.5 Chemical Tankers

8.4.1.6 Passenger Ships

8.4.1.7 Miscellaneous

8.4.2 Military

8.4.2.1 Submarine

8.4.2.2 Class Destroyers

8.4.2.3 Amphibious Warfare Ships

8.4.2.4 Frigates



9 Radome Market, By Band (Qualitative)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Classification of Bands By Frequency

9.2.1 UHF/VHF Band

9.2.2 L Band

9.2.3 S Band

9.2.4 C Band

9.2.5 X Band

9.2.6 KU Band,

9.2.7 K Band

9.2.8 KA Band

9.2.9 V,W,& G Band



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Russia

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 South Korea

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.2 Israel

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Latin America

10.6.2 Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts

11.3.2 New Product Developments

11.3.3 Agreements, Acquisitions & Partnerships



12 Company Profile

12.1 General Dynamics

12.2 L3 Technologies

12.3 Jenoptik

12.4 Royal DSM

12.5 Saint-Gobain

12.6 NORDAM

12.7 CPI

12.8 Orbital ATK

12.9 Flir Systems (Raymarine)

12.1 Astronics

12.11 Cobham

12.12 Kelvin Hughes

12.13 Starwin Industries

12.14 Tencate Advanced Composites

12.15 Royal Engineered Composites

12.16 Verdant

12.17 Kitsap Composites

12.18 Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd (HTC)

12.19 Avic

12.2 Antennas for Communications

12.21 Innovators

12.21.1 Delta G

12.21.2 Comtech Telecommunications.

12.21.3 Kaman Composites

12.21.4 Fds Italy Srl

12.21.5 Pacific Radomes Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7j56x3/global_radome?w=5





