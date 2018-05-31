Global Radome Market 2018-2023: Rise in the Number of New Aircraft Orders, Significance of Radomes in Warfare & Increase in the Use of Radomes for UAVs

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Radome Market by Offering (Product (Radome Body, Accessories) Service), Application (Ground (Ground Vehicle, Telecom Towers, ATC, Air Defense), Airborne (Commercial, Military, UAV), Shipboard (Commercial, Military) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The radome market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.45 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.83 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2018 to 2023.
The major factor which is expected to act as a major driver is the increase in the use of radomes for UAVs. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the radome market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The radome market has been segmented based on application, offering, and region.
Based on application, the radome market has been segmented into ground, airborne, and marine. The airborne segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the radome market during the forecast period. Due to the growth of commercial aviation industry, the need to manage air traffic is accomplished with the use of radomes.
Based on offering, the radome market has been segmented into product and service. The product segment is estimated to lead the radome market in 2018. The most commonly used materials are glass-fibre and quartz and the most common types of structures are sandwich, solid laminate, and metal & dielectric space frames. Different combinations of materials and structures are used as per requirements for commercial and military applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Radome Market, 2018-2023
4.2 Radome Offering Market, By Structure
4.3 Radome Market, By Offering
4.4 Radome Market, By Application
4.5 Radome Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in the Number of New Aircraft Orders
5.2.1.2 Significance of Radomes in Warfare
5.2.1.3 Increase in the Use of Radomes for Uavs
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 New Composites Developed to Improve Radome Properties
5.2.2.2 Modernization of Weapon Systems
5.2.2.3 Increase in the Use of Glass Fiber Composites to Produce Radomes
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Maintenance of Radomes
5.2.3.2 Complex Design of Radomes
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 New Product Developments By Top Manufacturers in the Radome Market
6.3 Parameters for Airborne Radome Specification
6.4 Technology Trends
6.4.1 Plasma Radome Technology for Space-Based Antennas
6.4.2 Stealth Radomes
6.4.3 Dyneema Crystal Technology for Radomes
6.4.4 Resin Transfer Molding Technology
6.4.5 Multi Band Radome
6.5 Patent Listings, 2011-2012
7 Radome Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Product
7.2.1 Radome Body
7.2.2 Accessories
7.2.3 Radome Market By Material
7.2.3.1 Glass Fiber
7.2.3.2 Quartz
7.2.4 Radome Market By Structure
7.2.4.1 Sandwich
7.2.4.2 Solid Laminate
7.2.4.3 Dielectric Space Frame
7.2.4.4 Metal Space Frame
7.3 Service
8 Radome Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ground Based Radome
8.2.1 Telecom Towers
8.2.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC)
8.2.3 Air Defense Radomes
8.2.4 Ground Vehicles
8.3 Airborne Radome
8.3.1 Commercial & Business Aircraft
8.3.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)
8.3.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)
8.3.1.3 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
8.3.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
8.3.1.5 Business Jets
8.3.2 Airborne Radome, By Type
8.3.2.1 Nosecone Radome
8.3.2.2 Tail Radome
8.3.2.3 Fuselage Radome
8.3.3 Military Aircraft
8.3.3.1 Fighter Jets
8.3.3.2 Aew (Rotodome)
8.3.3.3 Transport Aircraft
8.3.4 General Aviation
8.3.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)
8.3.5.1 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)
8.3.5.2 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)
8.3.5.3 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
8.4 Shipboard Radome
8.4.1 Commercial
8.4.1.1 Bulk Carriers
8.4.1.2 Container Ships
8.4.1.3 Oil Tankers
8.4.1.4 LPG/LNG (Gas Carriers)
8.4.1.5 Chemical Tankers
8.4.1.6 Passenger Ships
8.4.1.7 Miscellaneous
8.4.2 Military
8.4.2.1 Submarine
8.4.2.2 Class Destroyers
8.4.2.3 Amphibious Warfare Ships
8.4.2.4 Frigates
9 Radome Market, By Band (Qualitative)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Classification of Bands By Frequency
9.2.1 UHF/VHF Band
9.2.2 L Band
9.2.3 S Band
9.2.4 C Band
9.2.5 X Band
9.2.6 KU Band,
9.2.7 K Band
9.2.8 KA Band
9.2.9 V,W,& G Band
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 Germany
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Russia
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 South Korea
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Japan
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East
10.5.1 UAE
10.5.2 Israel
10.5.3 Saudi Arabia
10.5.4 Rest of Middle East
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 Latin America
10.6.2 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts
11.3.2 New Product Developments
11.3.3 Agreements, Acquisitions & Partnerships
12 Company Profile
12.1 General Dynamics
12.2 L3 Technologies
12.3 Jenoptik
12.4 Royal DSM
12.5 Saint-Gobain
12.6 NORDAM
12.7 CPI
12.8 Orbital ATK
12.9 Flir Systems (Raymarine)
12.1 Astronics
12.11 Cobham
12.12 Kelvin Hughes
12.13 Starwin Industries
12.14 Tencate Advanced Composites
12.15 Royal Engineered Composites
12.16 Verdant
12.17 Kitsap Composites
12.18 Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd (HTC)
12.19 Avic
12.2 Antennas for Communications
12.21 Innovators
12.21.1 Delta G
12.21.2 Comtech Telecommunications.
12.21.3 Kaman Composites
12.21.4 Fds Italy Srl
12.21.5 Pacific Radomes Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7j56x3/global_radome?w=5
