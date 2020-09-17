Global Rail Freight Transport Markets 2020-2025: Impact of COVID-19 on the Market - Short-term and Long-term Impact

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rail Freight Transport Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rail freight transport market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period 2020-2025



North America leads the global rail freight market and Asia-Pacific is expected to overtake North America during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in global trade and various trade agreements are boosting the global trade flows. The non-containerized cargo and liquid bulk dominate the type of cargo transported by rail while the growth of Intermodal transport is boosting the transport of containerized cargo.



Intermodal cargo is estimated to witness high growth over the forecast period. Similarly, with the rise in international trade and the countries recognizing the benefits of rail freight transport, cross-border rail freight transport is gaining huge momentum across different parts of the world. In some regions of Central Asia, Eastern Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa characterized by groupings of many small countries, rail freight can increase economic integration by providing access to international and regional markets and connecting landlocked countries.



COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the global rail freight market as regions line North and South America saw a decline in the rail freight market while Asia and Europe saw a rise in the rail freight traffic. In the long term regional share of rail freight is expected to see a prominent increase. With this there is expected to be higher investment, further infrastructure development and technology implementation to digitize rail freight.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technological Trends

4.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.4 Insights into Transport Corridors in Key Regions

4.5 Spotlight on the Effects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

4.6 Review and Commentary on the Freight Transportation Costs by Rail

4.7 Elaboration on Key Trade Agreements Related to Rail

4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market (Short-term and Long-term Impact on the Market and the Economy)

4.9 Insights into Key End Users of the Rail Freight Sector



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restrictions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type of Cargo

6.1.1 Containerized (Includes Intermodal)

6.1.2 Non-containerized

6.1.3 Liquid Bulk

6.2 By Destination

6.2.1 Domestic

6.2.2 International

6.3 By Service Type

6.3.1 Transportation

6.3.2 Services Allied to Transportation (Maintenance of Railcars and Rail Tracks, Switching of Cargo, and Storage)

6.4 By Geography



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Union Pacific Railroad

7.2.2 Canadian National Railway

7.2.3 CSX Transportation

7.2.4 Norfolk Southern Railway

7.2.5 BNSF Railway

7.2.6 Swiss Federal Railways

7.2.7 DHL

7.2.8 DB Cargo

7.2.9 United Parcel Service (UPS)

7.2.10 Canadian Pacific Railway

7.2.11 Russian Railways (RZD)

7.2.12 Geneese & Wyoming Inc.

7.2.13 SNCF

7.2.14 Indian Railways

7.2.15 Japan Freight Railway Company (JR Freight)

7.3 Other Players in the Market

7.3.1 Pacific National, SCT Logistics, Qube Holdings Ltd, Hector Rail, Kerry Logistics, Colas Rail, Network Rail, Ceva Logistics, DSV, P&O Ferrymasters, Kuehne + Nagel, Harsco Rail, Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd, NARSTCO, Rail Maintenance Services, Patriot Rail Company LLC, WSP, Amalgamated Construction (AMCO) Ltd, Keewatin Railway Company, and A & B Rail



8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ctazw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

