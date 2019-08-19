Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Analysis 2019-2027: Growing Adoption of IoT and Automation Technologies

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Railway Cybersecurity Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in demand for cybersecurity threats, growing adoption of IOT and automation technologies and increase in demand for cloud-based services.

Based on security, the market is categorized into application security, network security, data protection, end point security and system administration.

Depending on type, the market is segregated into infrastructural and on-board.

Based on solutions and services, the market is divided into services and solutions. Furthermore, services segment is sub segmented into design and implementation, risk and threat assessment and support and maintenance. Moreover, solutions segment is sub segmented into risk and compliance management, encryption, firewall, antivirus/antimalware and intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Demand for Cybersecurity Threats

3.1.2 Growing Adoption of IoT and Automation Technologies

3.1.3 Increase in demand for Cloud-Based Services

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Security

4.1 Application Security

4.2 Network Security

4.3 Data Protection

4.4 End Point Security

4.5 System Administration



5 Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Type

5.1 Infrastructural

5.2 On-Board



6 Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Solutions and Services

6.1 Services

6.1.1 Design and Implementation

6.1.2 Risk and Threat Assessment

6.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Risk and Compliance Management

6.2.2 Encryption

6.2.3 Firewall

6.2.4 Antivirus/Antimalware

6.2.5 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System



7 Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Alstom

9.2 Bombardier

9.3 Cisco

9.4 General Electric (WabTec)

9.5 Hitachi

9.6 Huawei

9.7 IBM

9.8 Nokia Networks

9.9 Siemens

9.10 Tech Mahindra

9.11 Thales Group

9.12 Toshiba

9.13 TUV Rheinland



