Global Railway Maintenance Machinery Market 2021-2025: Number of Railway Electrification Projects Gaining Momentum

The railway maintenance machinery market is poised to grow by USD 2.56 billion between 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Electric trains are economically more viable and sustainable than fuel-powered trains, due to which there is an increase in railway electrification projects globally. Significant reduction in the emission while transit and faster acceleration and deceleration of the engines compared with the diesel engines are the key drivers for the growth of the electric engines. The governments of various countries are planning to increase the electrification of railways during the forecast period. For instance, the Government of India approved the complete electrification of railways by 2021-2022. Many other countries, such as the US, use diesel engines for railroads. For the fast and efficient completion of electrification projects, railway maintenance machinery is widely used which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 is expected to have Neutral and Inferior impact on the market. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth.

44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for the railway maintenance machinery market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and APAC. Railway maintenance machinery market growth in Europe can be attributed to the presence of a large number of railway routes in the region.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The railway maintenance machinery market is segmented by product (work vehicles and small equipment) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The railway maintenance machinery market share growth by work vehicle segment is expected to be the largest in near future. This work vehicles segment includes various types of track motor vehicles, which are used for track maintenance. Even a small disruption in the railway track can hinder the rail services or the progression of the work on the work sites.

The railway maintenance machinery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Increasing number of railway electrification projects

Growth in upgradation of railway networks in developing countries

Increasing adoption of railway maintenance machinery

Market Challenges

High cost of equipment and availability of refurbished products

Lack of private sector participation

Slow progress of railway projects

Future Trends

IoT-based remote monitoring of train and tracks

Rapid expansion of rail networks

Increasing adoption of maglev projects

Companies Mentioned

Alamo Group Inc.

American Equipment Co.

China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd.

GEATECH Group Srl

Harsco Corp.

Loram Maintenance of Way Inc.

Plasser and Theurer Export von Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH

ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH

Speno International SA

Strukton Groep NV

