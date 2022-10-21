Global Railway System Market (2022 to 2027) - Government Support for Alternative Fuel-Powered Railway Operations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Railway System Market by System Type (Auxiliary Power, HVAC, Propulsion, On-board Vehicle Control, Train Information & Train Safety), Transit Type, Application (Passenger & Freight Transportation), & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global railway system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%, from USD 25.1 billion in 2022 to USD 30.9 billion by 2027.

Europe is expected to be the largest Railway system market for Passenger Train transportation during the forecast period

Most European rails are equipped with high-end technologies that include wireless radio connection, wireless data transmission, eco-friendly cars, and comfort features. However, the adoption of high-end technologies is lower in Eastern Europe compared to Western Europe countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

This offers railway system vendors an opportunity to increase their presence in Eastern Europe. The EU Railway's target is to build 31,000 km of high-speed rail track by 2030. Furthermore, projects such as the European Rail Research Advisory Council (ERRAC), FP7 projects, Horizon 2020, and SHIFT2RAIL will boost the growth of the European railway system market.

The train information system is expected to grow at a significant rate for the forecasted year

Train Information System (TIS) is a communication system used for providing information to passengers and enables two-way communication between passengers and operators. It is an electronically operated device that provides visual and acoustic information about the route, which is operated automatically and programmed manually. TIS can provide real-time tracking, route information on the go, travel planning, real-time arrival prediction systems, online connectivity solution.

The onboard resources needed to host a variety of applications, including entertainment, passenger information, and passenger counting, are provided through edge computing (decentralized data management). The growing demand for connected and high-speed trains is propelling the demand for train information systems. Moreover, the advent of autonomous trains will act as a catalyst in the growth of the train information system market in the future.

Japan is estimated to have significant market share in railway system market during the forecast period

Japan is a technology leader in the railway system market. The country is continuously investing in the development of innovative technologies in the railway system market. The Japanese railway system market is primarily driven by Shinkansen trains (high-speed trains). These trains are equipped with advanced systems for their operations. Japanese manufacturers offer one of the best train safety and train information systems.

For instance, Toshiba provides train information control systems that incorporate extremely dependable CPUs and fast transmission technologies. These systems functionally combine high efficiency rolling stock equipment control, secure operation, and adequate passenger notification services. Furthermore, Toshiba offers integrated systems that communicate between rolling stock and the ground to provide information about operation and maintenance.

