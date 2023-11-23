Global Railway Traction Motors Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects

23 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET
Global Railway Traction Motors Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Railway Traction Motors estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
DC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the AC Motors segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Railway Traction Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Railways Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025
- Global Railways Market: % Annual Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025
- Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts Transport Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)
- Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era
- Amidst Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in International Rail Travel
- Competition
- Railway Traction Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth
- An Introduction to Railway Traction Motors
- Types of Traction Motors in Locomotives
- AC Vs DC Systems
- Other Components Related to Rail Traction Motors
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects for Traction Motors
- A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused on Rail Freight Transport
- Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic: Potential for Growth
- Focus on Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure to Propel Rail Traction Motors Market
- A Snapshot of Select Ongoing and Upcoming Metro Rail Projects
- Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train Components
- EMUs and Metro Railways
- Advancements in Engines and Motors to Propel the Market
- Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce Emissions Supports Market Growth
- Diesel-Electric Locomotives Changing the World
- As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and Bullet Trains, Railway Traction Motors Market to Benefit
- Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by Country
- Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select Leading Countries
- With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode Well for the Market
- World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Traction Motors Market
- Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market
- Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving Factor
- Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies Presents Growth Opportunity
- Concerns over Environmental Pollution and Need to Reduce Emissions Drive Demand for Efficient Railway Traction Motors
- Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation Mode
- Electric Traction Motors Market to Benefit from the Strengthening Trend towards Electric Locomotives
- Drive Systems Development
- Different Types of Electric Traction Systems
- Development of Diesel Engines Drive Focus onto Traction Motors
- AC Traction Units Hold an Edge Over DC Systems for Railways
- Advancements to Create Lighter, Smaller, and Efficient in Rail Traction Systems
- Monitoring of Rail Traction Monitoring Enables Timely Maintenance and Prevents Failures
- Aftermarket Presents Opportunities for Rail Traction Motors
