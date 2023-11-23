Global Railway Traction Motors Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railway Traction Motors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Railway Traction Motors Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Railway Traction Motors estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

DC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the AC Motors segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Railway Traction Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Railways Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Global Railways Market: % Annual Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025

Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts Transport Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)

Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era

Amidst Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in International Rail Travel

Competition

Railway Traction Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth

An Introduction to Railway Traction Motors

Types of Traction Motors in Locomotives

AC Vs DC Systems

Other Components Related to Rail Traction Motors

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects for Traction Motors

A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused on Rail Freight Transport

Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic: Potential for Growth

Focus on Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure to Propel Rail Traction Motors Market

A Snapshot of Select Ongoing and Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train Components

EMUs and Metro Railways

Advancements in Engines and Motors to Propel the Market

Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce Emissions Supports Market Growth

Diesel-Electric Locomotives Changing the World

As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and Bullet Trains, Railway Traction Motors Market to Benefit

Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by Country

in Development by Country Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select Leading Countries

With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode Well for the Market

World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Traction Motors Market

Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market

Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving Factor

Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies Presents Growth Opportunity

Concerns over Environmental Pollution and Need to Reduce Emissions Drive Demand for Efficient Railway Traction Motors

Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation Mode

Electric Traction Motors Market to Benefit from the Strengthening Trend towards Electric Locomotives

Drive Systems Development

Different Types of Electric Traction Systems

Development of Diesel Engines Drive Focus onto Traction Motors

AC Traction Units Hold an Edge Over DC Systems for Railways

Advancements to Create Lighter, Smaller, and Efficient in Rail Traction Systems

Monitoring of Rail Traction Monitoring Enables Timely Maintenance and Prevents Failures

Aftermarket Presents Opportunities for Rail Traction Motors

