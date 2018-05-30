Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Innovative Water Solutions, Kingspan Group, Stormsaver, Water Field Technology & Watts Water Technologies

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rainwater harvesting systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in water consumption. The increasing population and increasing use of water in various industries such as agricultural and chemicals are increasing the water consumption across the world in the last few years. Initially, due to lack of awareness among planners and policymakers, rainwater harvesting systems were not integrated into buildings.
One trend in the market is emergence of smart cities and green buildings. According to the rainwater harvesting systems forecast, the emergence of smart cities and green buildings is one of the key trends in the rainwater harvesting systems market. Several governments across the world have taken initiatives to develop smart cities.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical challenges associated with systems are high. Initial investments in rainwater harvesting systems are high. Growing popularity of cisterns and rain barrels is leading to an increase in their sales. However, these are little costlier than a normal rooftop rainwater harvesting system.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Innovative Water Solutions
- Kingspan Group
- Stormsaver
- Water field technology
- Watts Water Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of smart cities and green buildings
- Increasing use of rainwater harvesting for groundwater recharge
- Increasing applications of rainwater harvesting systems in government sectors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Innovative Water Solutions
- Kingspan Group
- Stormsaver
- Water field technology
- Watts Water Technologies
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrj5rb/global_rainwater?w=5
