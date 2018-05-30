Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Innovative Water Solutions, Kingspan Group, Stormsaver, Water Field Technology & Watts Water Technologies

The global rainwater harvesting systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in water consumption. The increasing population and increasing use of water in various industries such as agricultural and chemicals are increasing the water consumption across the world in the last few years. Initially, due to lack of awareness among planners and policymakers, rainwater harvesting systems were not integrated into buildings.

One trend in the market is emergence of smart cities and green buildings. According to the rainwater harvesting systems forecast, the emergence of smart cities and green buildings is one of the key trends in the rainwater harvesting systems market. Several governments across the world have taken initiatives to develop smart cities.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical challenges associated with systems are high. Initial investments in rainwater harvesting systems are high. Growing popularity of cisterns and rain barrels is leading to an increase in their sales. However, these are little costlier than a normal rooftop rainwater harvesting system.

Key vendors

Innovative Water Solutions

Kingspan Group

Stormsaver

Water field technology

Watts Water Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of smart cities and green buildings

Increasing use of rainwater harvesting for groundwater recharge

Increasing applications of rainwater harvesting systems in government sectors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Innovative Water Solutions

Kingspan Group

Stormsaver

Water field technology

Watts Water Technologies

PART 15: APPENDIX



