Global Rainwater Harvesting Technologies 2016-2018 & 2022 Featuring Key Companies - Aquabank, Aqua pro, Biomatrix Water Technology, Suntree Technologies and UV Pure Technologies

Basic equipment involved in rainwater harvesting as a segment reached $1.1 million in 2017 and should reach $1.3 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2022.

The global market for rainwater harvesting is experiencing moderate growth and will be propelled by areas affected by a growing scarcity of fresh water. According to a study by the United Nations in 2015, over two billion people are likely to be affected by water shortage by 2050. It is strongly felt that rainwater harvesting is an affordable solution to overcome such water shortages, as it can serve as a vital alternative for a decentralized water source. This report presents the ideal medium to understand the exciting and growing opportunities in the field of rainwater harvesting equipment and it will help prospective manufacturers, distributors and users succeed in this growing field.

The global rainwater harvesting market is highly diversified because of the presence of a large number of vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional and local vendors that operate in developed and developing countries. The market is also expected to undergo rapid growth because of the growing scarcity of fresh water in many areas.

The factors that are responsible for the increase in the growth of the rainwater harvesting market include increasing awareness among people regarding scarcity of water, depleted water resources, everincreasing population, and rapid industrialization.

Report Includes:

53 data tables

An overview of the global market for rainwater harvesting technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analysis of the market by technology, application, and region

An outline of the present state of applications of rainwater harvesting

Descriptions of trends in price and price-performance and other factors, including demand in the market

Profiles of key companies in the market, including Aquabank Inc., Aqua pro Inc., Biomatrix Water Technology LLP, Suntree Technologies Inc. and UV Pure Technologies Inc



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Water Sources for Water Harvesting Systems

Rainwater

Stormwater

Gray Water

Groundwater

Condensate Water

Multisource

Classification of Methods of Harvesting Rainwater

Passive Water Harvesting Systems

Active Water Harvesting Systems

Plant Production Water Harvesting Systems

Micro-catchment Rainwater Harvesting System

External Catchment Rainwater Harvesting System

Floodwater Farming or Floodwater Harvesting System

Rainwater Harvesting

Urban Rainwater Harvesting

Reasons for Rainwater Harvesting

Advantages of Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Disadvantages of Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Rainwater Harvesting Based on Collection Method

Quality of Roof Water

Components of Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Catchment Areas

Types of Catchment Areas

Conveyance Systems

First-flush and Filtering Devices for Rainwater Harvesting

First-flush Devices

Filtering Devices

Types of Filters

Pre-storage Treatment

Storage Systems for Rainwater Harvesting

Storage for Direct Use

Rainwater Containers

Storage Tanks

After-storage Treatment

Distribution/Delivery Systems in Rainwater Harvesting

Piping Systems

Pumps and Pressure Tanks

Recharge Structures in Rainwater Harvesting

Methods and Techniques for Groundwater Recharge

Common Recharging Methods

Groundwater Recharge in Rural Areas

Life Cycle Assessment

Life Cycle Cost

Technology Life Cycle

Design Tips for Rainwater Harvesting Components

Design Tips for Collection of Rainwater

Rooftop Design Tips

Design Tips for Storage Tanks

Design Tips for Groundwater Recharge

Design Tips for Pump Products

History of Rainwater Harvesting

Earliest History of Rainwater Harvesting

Recent History of Rainwater Harvesting

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Global Market for Types of Rainwater Harvesting

Regional Market for Rainwater Harvesting

Market for Rainwater Harvesting in North America

Market for Rainwater Harvesting in Latin America

Market for Rainwater Harvesting in the Western Europe Region

Market for Rainwater Harvesting in the Eastern Europe Region

Market for Rainwater Harvesting in the Asia-Pacific Region

Market for Rainwater Harvesting in the Rest of World Region

Regional Market for Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting

Regional Market for Land-based Rainwater Harvesting

Global Market for Rainwater Harvesting by Segment

Global Market for Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting by Segment

Global Market for Land-based Rainwater Harvesting by Segment

Global Market for Storage Components of Land-based Rainwater Harvesting

Global Market for Components of Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting

Regional Market for Components of Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting

Global Market for Catchment Area Components in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting

Global Market for Components of Catchment Areas by Region

Global Market for Conveyance System Components in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting

Global Market for Components of Conveyance Systems by Region

Global Market for of First-flush/Filtering System Components in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting

Global Market by Region for First-flush and Filtering System Components

Global Market for Types of First-flush Filters

Global Market for Components of Storage Systems in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting

Market by Region for Storage System Components

Global Market for Components of Distribution/Delivery Systems in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting

Market for Distribution/Delivery System Components by Region

Global Market for Components of Recharge Structures

Market by Region for Recharge Structure Components

Global Market for Miscellaneous Components in Rainwater Harvesting Equipment

Market by Region for Miscellaneous Components

5 Market by End User

End Uses of Rainwater Harvesting

Global Market for Rainwater Harvesting Applications, by End User

Commercial End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Regional Market for Commercial End-user Applications

Residential End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Global Market for Residential End-user Applications by Region

Industrial End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Global Market by Region for Industrial End-user Applications

6 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Global Market for Applications of Harvested Rainwater

Industrial Applications

Global Market for Industrial Applications Harvested Rainwater by Region

Laundry/Cloth Washing Applications

Global Market for Laundry Applications by Region

Toilet and Urinal Flushing Applications

Global Market for Toilet/Urinal Flushing Applications by Region

Vehicle Washing Applications

Global Market for Vehicle Washing Applications by Region

Landscape Irrigation Applications

Market for Landscape Irrigation Applications by Region

Cooling Tower Applications

Global Market for Cooling Tower Applications by Region

Fire Suppression System Applications

Global Market for Fire Suppression System Applications by Region

Boiler Makeup Applications of Harvested Rainwater

Global Market for Boiler Makeup Applications by Region

Miscellaneous Applications

Street Sweeper Tank Filling

Animal Systems

Hand Watering

Washing of Food Crates

Market for Miscellaneous Applications by Region

7 Patent Review

Significance of Patents

Importance of Patent Analysis

Analysis of Sample U.S. Patents

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Patent Analysis Based on Technology

Patent Analysis Based on Patents Issued to Companies

Some Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Methods of Rainwater Harvesting

Installing a Rain Barrel

Creating a Rain Garden

Rain Chain

Recharging Wells and Bore Wells

Splash Block Setup

Rain Saucer

8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Overview

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Legislation/Status of Rainwater Harvesting Around the World

India

United States

Australia

China

Ireland

Canada

Israel

Sri Lanka

United Kingdom

Germany

New Zealand

South Africa

Mergers and Acquisitions in Rainwater Harvesting and Related Industries

Institutions and Organizations Involved in Rainwater Harvesting

9 Company Profiles

21st Century Enviro Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

3P Technik Filtersysteme Gmbh

Ace Roto-Mold

Adept Water Technologies A/S

American Water Works Service Company

Aquabank Inc.

Aquaco Water Recycling Ltd.

Aqua Designs India Private Ltd

Aqua Pro Inc.

Aquapro Solutions Llc

Aquascape Inc.

Aquatel (Nz) Ltd

Aquenox Ltd

Ascenso Enviro Pvt. Ltd.

Aslan Technologies

A.S.P. Enterprises Inc.

Atlantis Corp. Pty. Ltd.

Azad Contractors & Traders Private Ltd. (Act)

Barr Plastics Inc.

Berkey Supply Inc.

Besst Inc.

BH Tank

Biomatrix Water Technology LLP

BK Giulini GMBH

BRAE

Bushman Tanks

Bvg India Ltd.

Caldwell Tanks Inc.

Clear Water Services Llc

Climate Inc.

Construction Ecoservices

Contech Engineered Solutions Llc

Contech Stormwater Solutions Inc.

Cst Industries Inc.

Cultec Inc.

Custom Gutters Inc.

Davey Water Products Pty. Ltd.

Denali Inc.

Denbeste Water Solutions Llc

D&D Ecotech Services

Durham Pump Inc.

EA Water PVT. Ltd.

Ecologicliving Ltd.

Ecozi Ltd.

Energenecs Inc.

Evenproducts Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

Ewing Irrigation Products Inc.

Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Floplast Ltd.

Flotender

Freerain

Global Environmental Management Services Llc

Global Environmental Management Systems (Gems)

Goulds Pumps Inc.

Green Park Consultancy Ltd.

Groundwater & Environmental Services Inc.

Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. DE C.V.

Harvest H2O

Highland Waterworks Inc.

Hofmann Water Technologies Inc.

Hunter Water Corp.

Hydrological Solutions Inc.

Innovative Water Solutions Llc

Interpump

Invisible Structures Inc.

Ira Sustainable Water Solutions

Island Water Technologies Inc.

Jen-Hill Construction Materials

John Davidson (Pipes) Ltd.

(Pipes) Ltd. Kershaw Group Ltd.

Keystone Retaining Wall Systems Inc.

Kilian Water Aps

Kingspan Environmental Ltd.

Krg India Research Centre For Rainwater Harvesting & Environment

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lakota Water Co.

Loomis Tank Centers

Lumicity Ltd.

M2 Water Solutions Llc

Micromet Pty. Ltd.

Monteco Ltd.

Montgomery & Associates

Mountain & Mesa Construction

Natural Systems International Llc

NGL Water Solutions Llc

Northern Water Works Supply Inc.

Norwesco Inc.

N. S. & Associates

Nubian Water Systems Pty. Ltd.

Oasis Water Harvesting

Omni Water Solutions Inc.

Ornametals Llc

Osmosis India

Ovivo Inc.

Pacific Aquascape Inc.

Parjana Inc.

Pasadena Tank Corp.

Perpetual Energy Ltd.

Pioneer Water Tanks Pty. Ltd.

Pipelife International Gmbh

Poly-Mart

Pristine Water Solutions Inc.

Rainbow Reservoirs

Raincatcher Products & Services

Rain Harvesting Pty. Ltd.

Rainharvest Systems Llc

Rainreserve

Raintech Inc.

Rain Tech Llc

Rainwater Collection Solutions Inc.

Rainwater Harvesting Ltd.

Rainwater Harvesting Supply Company

Rainwater Management Solutions Inc.

Rainwater Resources

Rain Water Solutions Inc.

Rainwater Warehouse

REM Pumping

Resource Conservation Technology Inc.

Roth Industries Inc.

Rotondo Environmental Solutions Llc

RWL Water Llc

Sarg Water Solutions

Seccua Gmbh

Smith Tank & Equipment Co.

Snyder Industries Inc.

Sotralentz S.A.S.

Stormwater Italia Srl

Suez Water Technologies And Solutions

Suntree Technologies Inc.

System Uvex Ltd.

The Raincatcher

Tigerflow Systems Inc.

Town & Country Plastics Inc.

Trentclyde Water Solutions Ltd.

Tricel ( Gloucester ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Tuf-Tite Inc.

U.S. Water Services Inc.

UV Pure Technologies Inc.

Viqua Inc.

Vorain Rainwater Harvesting Technology Co. Ltd.

Water Control Systems

Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Water Harvesting Solutions Inc. (Wahaso)

Waterleau NV

Waterlife India Pvt. Ltd.

Water Street Solutions Llc

Watertech Industries Inc.

Watertronics Inc.

Waterworks Technologies Inc.

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Wilcomatic Ltd.

Winkler Systeme AG (Wisy)

WM. H. Reilly & Co.

Xerxes Corp.

10 Appendix 1 Sample U.S. Patents



11 Appendix 2 List of Manufacturers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vwz8hq/global_rainwater?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rainwater-harvesting-technologies-2016-2018--2022-featuring-key-companies---aquabank-aqua-pro-biomatrix-water-technology-suntree-technologies-and-uv-pure-technologies-300621697.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

