Global Rainwater Harvesting Technologies 2016-2018 & 2022 Featuring Key Companies - Aquabank, Aqua pro, Biomatrix Water Technology, Suntree Technologies and UV Pure Technologies

Basic equipment involved in rainwater harvesting as a segment reached $1.1 million in 2017 and should reach $1.3 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2022.
The global market for rainwater harvesting is experiencing moderate growth and will be propelled by areas affected by a growing scarcity of fresh water. According to a study by the United Nations in 2015, over two billion people are likely to be affected by water shortage by 2050. It is strongly felt that rainwater harvesting is an affordable solution to overcome such water shortages, as it can serve as a vital alternative for a decentralized water source. This report presents the ideal medium to understand the exciting and growing opportunities in the field of rainwater harvesting equipment and it will help prospective manufacturers, distributors and users succeed in this growing field.
The global rainwater harvesting market is highly diversified because of the presence of a large number of vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional and local vendors that operate in developed and developing countries. The market is also expected to undergo rapid growth because of the growing scarcity of fresh water in many areas.
The factors that are responsible for the increase in the growth of the rainwater harvesting market include increasing awareness among people regarding scarcity of water, depleted water resources, everincreasing population, and rapid industrialization.
Report Includes:
- 53 data tables
- An overview of the global market for rainwater harvesting technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analysis of the market by technology, application, and region
- An outline of the present state of applications of rainwater harvesting
- Descriptions of trends in price and price-performance and other factors, including demand in the market
- Profiles of key companies in the market, including Aquabank Inc., Aqua pro Inc., Biomatrix Water Technology LLP, Suntree Technologies Inc. and UV Pure Technologies Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Water Sources for Water Harvesting Systems
- Rainwater
- Stormwater
- Gray Water
- Groundwater
- Condensate Water
- Multisource
- Classification of Methods of Harvesting Rainwater
- Passive Water Harvesting Systems
- Active Water Harvesting Systems
- Plant Production Water Harvesting Systems
- Micro-catchment Rainwater Harvesting System
- External Catchment Rainwater Harvesting System
- Floodwater Farming or Floodwater Harvesting System
- Rainwater Harvesting
- Urban Rainwater Harvesting
- Reasons for Rainwater Harvesting
- Advantages of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
- Disadvantages of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
- Rainwater Harvesting Based on Collection Method
- Quality of Roof Water
- Components of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
- Catchment Areas
- Types of Catchment Areas
- Conveyance Systems
- First-flush and Filtering Devices for Rainwater Harvesting
- First-flush Devices
- Filtering Devices
- Types of Filters
- Pre-storage Treatment
- Storage Systems for Rainwater Harvesting
- Storage for Direct Use
- Rainwater Containers
- Storage Tanks
- After-storage Treatment
- Distribution/Delivery Systems in Rainwater Harvesting
- Piping Systems
- Pumps and Pressure Tanks
- Recharge Structures in Rainwater Harvesting
- Methods and Techniques for Groundwater Recharge
- Common Recharging Methods
- Groundwater Recharge in Rural Areas
- Life Cycle Assessment
- Life Cycle Cost
- Technology Life Cycle
- Design Tips for Rainwater Harvesting Components
- Design Tips for Collection of Rainwater
- Rooftop Design Tips
- Design Tips for Storage Tanks
- Design Tips for Groundwater Recharge
- Design Tips for Pump Products
- History of Rainwater Harvesting
- Earliest History of Rainwater Harvesting
- Recent History of Rainwater Harvesting
4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Global Market for Types of Rainwater Harvesting
- Regional Market for Rainwater Harvesting
- Market for Rainwater Harvesting in North America
- Market for Rainwater Harvesting in Latin America
- Market for Rainwater Harvesting in the Western Europe Region
- Market for Rainwater Harvesting in the Eastern Europe Region
- Market for Rainwater Harvesting in the Asia-Pacific Region
- Market for Rainwater Harvesting in the Rest of World Region
- Regional Market for Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Regional Market for Land-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Global Market for Rainwater Harvesting by Segment
- Global Market for Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting by Segment
- Global Market for Land-based Rainwater Harvesting by Segment
- Global Market for Storage Components of Land-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Global Market for Components of Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Regional Market for Components of Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Global Market for Catchment Area Components in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Global Market for Components of Catchment Areas by Region
- Global Market for Conveyance System Components in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Global Market for Components of Conveyance Systems by Region
- Global Market for of First-flush/Filtering System Components in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Global Market by Region for First-flush and Filtering System Components
- Global Market for Types of First-flush Filters
- Global Market for Components of Storage Systems in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Market by Region for Storage System Components
- Global Market for Components of Distribution/Delivery Systems in Rooftop-based Rainwater Harvesting
- Market for Distribution/Delivery System Components by Region
- Global Market for Components of Recharge Structures
- Market by Region for Recharge Structure Components
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Components in Rainwater Harvesting Equipment
- Market by Region for Miscellaneous Components
5 Market by End User
- End Uses of Rainwater Harvesting
- Global Market for Rainwater Harvesting Applications, by End User
- Commercial End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
- Regional Market for Commercial End-user Applications
- Residential End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
- Global Market for Residential End-user Applications by Region
- Industrial End-user Segment of Rainwater Harvesting Systems
- Global Market by Region for Industrial End-user Applications
6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Global Market for Applications of Harvested Rainwater
- Industrial Applications
- Global Market for Industrial Applications Harvested Rainwater by Region
- Laundry/Cloth Washing Applications
- Global Market for Laundry Applications by Region
- Toilet and Urinal Flushing Applications
- Global Market for Toilet/Urinal Flushing Applications by Region
- Vehicle Washing Applications
- Global Market for Vehicle Washing Applications by Region
- Landscape Irrigation Applications
- Market for Landscape Irrigation Applications by Region
- Cooling Tower Applications
- Global Market for Cooling Tower Applications by Region
- Fire Suppression System Applications
- Global Market for Fire Suppression System Applications by Region
- Boiler Makeup Applications of Harvested Rainwater
- Global Market for Boiler Makeup Applications by Region
- Miscellaneous Applications
- Street Sweeper Tank Filling
- Animal Systems
- Hand Watering
- Washing of Food Crates
- Market for Miscellaneous Applications by Region
7 Patent Review
- Significance of Patents
- Importance of Patent Analysis
- Analysis of Sample U.S. Patents
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
- Patent Analysis Based on Technology
- Patent Analysis Based on Patents Issued to Companies
- Some Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Methods of Rainwater Harvesting
- Installing a Rain Barrel
- Creating a Rain Garden
- Rain Chain
- Recharging Wells and Bore Wells
- Splash Block Setup
- Rain Saucer
8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Legislation/Status of Rainwater Harvesting Around the World
- India
- United States
- Australia
- China
- Ireland
- Canada
- Israel
- Sri Lanka
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- Mergers and Acquisitions in Rainwater Harvesting and Related Industries
- Institutions and Organizations Involved in Rainwater Harvesting
9 Company Profiles
- 21st Century Enviro Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
- 3P Technik Filtersysteme Gmbh
- Ace Roto-Mold
- Adept Water Technologies A/S
- American Water Works Service Company
- Aquabank Inc.
- Aquaco Water Recycling Ltd.
- Aqua Designs India Private Ltd
- Aqua Pro Inc.
- Aquapro Solutions Llc
- Aquascape Inc.
- Aquatel (Nz) Ltd
- Aquenox Ltd
- Ascenso Enviro Pvt. Ltd.
- Aslan Technologies
- A.S.P. Enterprises Inc.
- Atlantis Corp. Pty. Ltd.
- Azad Contractors & Traders Private Ltd. (Act)
- Barr Plastics Inc.
- Berkey Supply Inc.
- Besst Inc.
- BH Tank
- Biomatrix Water Technology LLP
- BK Giulini GMBH
- BRAE
- Bushman Tanks
- Bvg India Ltd.
- Caldwell Tanks Inc.
- Clear Water Services Llc
- Climate Inc.
- Construction Ecoservices
- Contech Engineered Solutions Llc
- Contech Stormwater Solutions Inc.
- Cst Industries Inc.
- Cultec Inc.
- Custom Gutters Inc.
- Davey Water Products Pty. Ltd.
- Denali Inc.
- Denbeste Water Solutions Llc
- D&D Ecotech Services
- Durham Pump Inc.
- EA Water PVT. Ltd.
- Ecologicliving Ltd.
- Ecozi Ltd.
- Energenecs Inc.
- Evenproducts Ltd.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Llc
- Ewing Irrigation Products Inc.
- Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems
- Floplast Ltd.
- Flotender
- Freerain
- Global Environmental Management Services Llc
- Global Environmental Management Systems (Gems)
- Goulds Pumps Inc.
- Green Park Consultancy Ltd.
- Groundwater & Environmental Services Inc.
- Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. DE C.V.
- Harvest H2O
- Highland Waterworks Inc.
- Hofmann Water Technologies Inc.
- Hunter Water Corp.
- Hydrological Solutions Inc.
- Innovative Water Solutions Llc
- Interpump
- Invisible Structures Inc.
- Ira Sustainable Water Solutions
- Island Water Technologies Inc.
- Jen-Hill Construction Materials
- John Davidson (Pipes) Ltd.
- Kershaw Group Ltd.
- Keystone Retaining Wall Systems Inc.
- Kilian Water Aps
- Kingspan Environmental Ltd.
- Krg India Research Centre For Rainwater Harvesting & Environment
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Lakota Water Co.
- Loomis Tank Centers
- Lumicity Ltd.
- M2 Water Solutions Llc
- Micromet Pty. Ltd.
- Monteco Ltd.
- Montgomery & Associates
- Mountain & Mesa Construction
- Natural Systems International Llc
- NGL Water Solutions Llc
- Northern Water Works Supply Inc.
- Norwesco Inc.
- N. S. & Associates
- Nubian Water Systems Pty. Ltd.
- Oasis Water Harvesting
- Omni Water Solutions Inc.
- Ornametals Llc
- Osmosis India
- Ovivo Inc.
- Pacific Aquascape Inc.
- Parjana Inc.
- Pasadena Tank Corp.
- Perpetual Energy Ltd.
- Pioneer Water Tanks Pty. Ltd.
- Pipelife International Gmbh
- Poly-Mart
- Pristine Water Solutions Inc.
- Rainbow Reservoirs
- Raincatcher Products & Services
- Rain Harvesting Pty. Ltd.
- Rainharvest Systems Llc
- Rainreserve
- Raintech Inc.
- Rain Tech Llc
- Rainwater Collection Solutions Inc.
- Rainwater Harvesting Ltd.
- Rainwater Harvesting Supply Company
- Rainwater Management Solutions Inc.
- Rainwater Resources
- Rain Water Solutions Inc.
- Rainwater Warehouse
- REM Pumping
- Resource Conservation Technology Inc.
- Roth Industries Inc.
- Rotondo Environmental Solutions Llc
- RWL Water Llc
- Sarg Water Solutions
- Seccua Gmbh
- Smith Tank & Equipment Co.
- Snyder Industries Inc.
- Sotralentz S.A.S.
- Stormwater Italia Srl
- Suez Water Technologies And Solutions
- Suntree Technologies Inc.
- System Uvex Ltd.
- The Raincatcher
- Tigerflow Systems Inc.
- Town & Country Plastics Inc.
- Trentclyde Water Solutions Ltd.
- Tricel (Gloucester) Ltd.
- Tuf-Tite Inc.
- U.S. Water Services Inc.
- UV Pure Technologies Inc.
- Viqua Inc.
- Vorain Rainwater Harvesting Technology Co. Ltd.
- Water Control Systems
- Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Water Harvesting Solutions Inc. (Wahaso)
- Waterleau NV
- Waterlife India Pvt. Ltd.
- Water Street Solutions Llc
- Watertech Industries Inc.
- Watertronics Inc.
- Waterworks Technologies Inc.
- Watts Water Technologies Inc.
- Wilcomatic Ltd.
- Winkler Systeme AG (Wisy)
- WM. H. Reilly & Co.
- Xerxes Corp.
10 Appendix 1 Sample U.S. Patents
11 Appendix 2 List of Manufacturers
