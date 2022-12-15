Global Rare Disease Drugs Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Focus on Research Activities and Development of Novel Therapeutic Drugs to Facilitate Future Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rare Disease Drugs Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Patients, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights, and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the Global Rare Disease Drugs was valued at USD 147.12 Billion in the year 2021

The increasing focus on research activities and development of novel therapeutic drugs has facilitated the growth of the Rare Disease Drugs market. Additionally, growing product developments is leading to implementation of technologically driven innovative devices in diagnosis of rare genetic disorders.



Moreover, favorable government policies aiming at creating awareness pertaining to the Rare Disease treatment is leading to increased adoption of effective treatments of rare disorders.

However, there are several factors hindering the efficient and effective clinical trials of drug development of rare disorders including low patient numbers, limited understanding of pathology and progression, and lack of established endpoints.

Therefore, several regulatory bodies are engaged in implementing regulatory standards for drug approval for Rare Disease to ensure patient safety and efficacy of drugs.



Furthermore, improved detection and increased rates of diagnosis of Rare Disease are likely to contribute to rising costs. While the humanitarian benefits of Rare Disease therapies are indisputable, concerns regarding high treatment costs play a meaningful role in how payers administer and manage healthcare benefits that ultimately dictate patient access to orphan drugs.

Moreover, the biological drugs are used for treating Rare Disease such as cancer with fewer side effects that have a high prevalence rate in the developed world.

The companies analysed in the report include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Novartis AG, Bayer Group, Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie Inc.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Rare Disease Drugs market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Rare Disease Drugs Market by value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Rare Disease Drugs Market by Drug Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics).

The report analyses the Rare Disease Drugs Market by Therapeutic Area (Infectious Disease, Oncology, Neurology, Metabolic, Others)

The report analyses the Rare Disease Drugs Market by Patients (Pediatric, Adults).

The report analyses the Rare Disease Drugs Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable).

The report analyses the Rare Disease Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)..

, , and LAMEA) The Global Rare Disease Drugs Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , China , Japan , India and South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , and ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Drug Type, by Therapeutic area, by Patients, by Route of Administration and by Distribution Channel

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies.

Company Analysis

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer

Novartis AG

Bayer Group

Biogen

GlaxoSmithKline

AbbVie Inc.

