Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Report 2023-2028 - Rapid Industrialization and Surging Demand for Electronic Applications Driving Expansion

27 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global rare earth magnet market reached a value of USD 18.45 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of $21.04 billion by 2028
Fueled by rapid industrialization and a surging demand for electronic applications, the rare earth magnet market is poised for continued growth, projected to achieve a noteworthy CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.
Rare earth magnets, renowned for their exceptional magnetic properties, are formidable permanent magnets crafted from rare earth element alloys.
They are categorized into two primary types: Neodymium (NdFeB) and Samarium-cobalt (SmCo). These magnets find indispensable applications across a diverse spectrum of industries, encompassing electronics, automotive, energy generation, and even medical devices. Their ability to sustain powerful magnetic fields within compact dimensions renders them indispensable components in miniaturized technological devices.
The burgeoning consumer electronics sector plays a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the rare earth magnet market. The relentless pace of technological innovation has triggered a surge in the adoption of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and various smart gadgets. This, in turn, has led to a heightened demand for rare earth magnets. Furthermore, the thriving automotive industry, particularly the burgeoning electric vehicle segment, is making substantial contributions to the demand for these magnets, given their fundamental role in electric motor design.
A notable trend shaping the rare earth magnet market is the increasing embrace of renewable energy sources. Wind turbines, critical for wind energy generation, rely on rare earth magnets due to their efficiency and compactness. As the global energy landscape shifts towards sustainability, this application is set to provide significant momentum to the market.
The medical sector also plays a pivotal role in driving the demand for rare earth magnets. Medical imaging devices, including MRI machines, harness the potent magnetic fields generated by these magnets for diagnostic purposes. This underscores the versatility and indispensability of rare earth magnets across various industries.
The ongoing research efforts focused on recycling and reclaiming rare earth metals from electronic waste represent a promising trend that augments the rare earth magnet market size. Recognizing the strategic significance of these magnets, industries and governments worldwide are directing their attention towards sustainable mining practices, exploring alternative materials, and enhancing recycling techniques.
With their profound roots in modern technology and their wide-ranging applications, rare earth magnets are poised to experience robust demand across diverse industry sectors in the foreseeable future.
The report delves deep into the market landscape, encompassing aspects such as market shares, plant operations, production capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions. It sheds light on the pivotal developments within the leading companies operating in the rare earth magnet market.
Competitive Landscape
- Proterial Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Bunting Magnetics Co.
- Electron Energy Corporation
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Key Indicators for Demand
- Key Indicators for Price
Manufacturing Process
- Overview
- Detailed Process Flow
- Operations Involved
Project Details and Cost Analysis
- Land, Location and Site Development
- Construction
- Plant Layout
- Plant Machinery
- Raw Material Requirement
- Packaging
- Transportation
- Utilities
- Manpower
- Other Capital Investment
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Magnet Type
- NdFeB Magnets
- SmCo Magnets
Market Breakup by Application
- Automobile
- Electronics
- Power Generators
- Medical Industry
- Wind Power
- Others
SmCo Magnets
- Defence
- Aerospace
- Electronics
- Medical Devices
- Motors, Actuators and Industrial Application
Market Breakup by Region
- China
- Japan
- Europe
- United States
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwtwy5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article