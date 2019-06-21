Global Razor Market 2019-2024: Increasing Opportunity in Rural Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Razor Market by Type, by Segment, by Razor Blade Type, by Consumer, by Distribution Channel, by Geography - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The razor market is predicted to generate a revenue of $20.2 billion by 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024), owing to several factors such as the rising focus of men on appearance, and increasing purchasing power of the population, mainly in emerging economies, such as China and India.

On the basis of type, the global razor market is classified into the cartridge, disposable, straight, electric, and safety razors. Among these, in 2018, the cartridge razor classification held the largest revenue share in the market. This is attributed to increasing marketing and advertisement by the companies in the market during the historical period (2014-2018). Except this, better comfort in replacing the blade in cartridge razors is another reason for its swift growth. Gillette's cartridge razors were the most popular choice among consumers. Asia-Pacific and Europe were the largest regions for the cartridge razor market, wherein India, China, and Germany registered the heaviest demand.

Based on the segment, the global razor market is categorized into standard, mass, and premium. Out of these, in 2018, the mass category dominated the market in terms of revenue contribution. Straight razors, disposable razors, and a large number of cartridge razors fall under the mass segment. Furthermore, most of these razors are easy to handle and cheap, which makes them the favored choice of the mass consumer base. The largest market for mass products lies in the APAC region, owing to the relatively low per capita income of nations such as South Korea, India, and Indonesia.



Further, on the basis of the razor blade type, the razor market is bifurcated into carbon steel and stainless steel blade. Of these, stainless steel blades held the larger revenue share in the market in 2018. Carbon steel blades are susceptible to rust, whereas stainless steel blades have superior quality. This is one of the reasons consumers are preferring stainless steel blades over the carbon steel type. In addition, women consumers are inclining toward stainless steel blades, since these are safe and last for a longer duration compared to other types.



In APAC, countries such as Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam, Australia, and the Philippines have a huge population residing in rural areas. For instance, in India, nearly 66.0% of all people reside in rural areas. Similarly, it has been seen that around 31.0% of the Australian population resides in rural or remote areas. Consumers living in rural areas of developing countries use cheap and inferior-quality blades and razors.



However, with the increasing influence of social media as well as due to modernization, a change in consumer behavior in rural areas is being witnessed. The growing awareness about the use of these razors is opening new doors for razor manufacturers in the remote areas of developing countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Cartridge razors

4.1.1.2 Disposable razors

4.1.1.3 Electric razors

4.1.1.4 Straight razors

4.1.1.5 Safety razors

4.1.2 By Segment

4.1.2.1 Mass

4.1.2.2 Standard

4.1.2.3 Premium

4.1.3 By Distribution Channel

4.1.3.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

4.1.3.2 Department stores

4.1.3.3 Convenience stores

4.1.3.4 Online

4.1.3.5 Others

4.1.4 By Razor Blade Type

4.1.4.1 Carbon steel blade

4.1.4.2 Stainless steel blade

4.1.5 By Consumer

4.1.5.1 Men

4.1.5.2 Women

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Introduction to subscription-based model

4.3.1.2 Continuous technological advancements in razors

4.3.1.3 Beard sporting trend

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing focus toward personal grooming

4.3.2.2 Rising disposable income

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Low demand for razors from female consumers

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Increasing opportunity in rural market

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1. By Type

5.2. By Segment

5.3. By Distribution Channel

5.4. By Razor Blade Type

5.5. By Consumer

5.6. By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 List of Key Players and their Offerings

11.4 List of Suppliers/Distributors of Key Players

11.5 Recent Activities of Major Players

11.6 Global Strategic Developments

11.6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.6.2 Product Launches

11.6.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Dorco Co., Ltd.

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd.

Harry's Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OSCAR RAZOR

Societe BIC SA

Super-Max Group

The Procter & Gamble Company

Wahl Clipper Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6kzx2





