Global Real Estate Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow from $2687.35 Billion in 2020 to $3717.03 Billion in 2025 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real Estate Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real estate market is expected to grow from $2687. 35 billion in 2020 to $2774. 45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3. 2%.

Real Estate Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global real estate market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the real estate market include CBRE Group; Jones Lang LaSalle Inc; New World Development Company Limited; Colliers International and Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3717. 03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The real estate market consists of sales of real estate services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent, lease and allow the use of buildings and/or land. The industry also includes managing real estate for others, selling, renting and buying real estate for others and appraising real estate. The real estate market is segmented into real estate rental and real estate agency and brokerage.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global real estate market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate market.



Gen Z (born between mid-1990s and early 2000s) is the next generation renters after the millennials and they are predicted to spend more than any other generations on rental services in their lifetime. Gen Z is highly dependent on technology and relies more on the internet and social media to make purchasing and lifestyle decisions.

Since Gen Z has experienced technology their entire lives, leasing and marketing campaigns for real estate rental services should incorporate the use of technology to reach this generation where they are most active such as on apps, on social media or any other internet source. Gen Z make up almost one-quarter of the U. S. population therefore, the real estate rental services market is expected to witness growth from this generation in the five years following 2019.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the real estate market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.

Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the real estate market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Real Estate Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Real Estate Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Real Estate Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Real Estate Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Real Estate Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Real Estate



9. Real Estate Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



10. Real Estate Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Real Estate Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Real Estate Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Real Estate Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Real Estate Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Real Estate Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Real Estate Rental

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage

11.2. Global Real Estate Market, Segmentation by Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

12. Real Estate Market Segments

12.1. Global Real Estate Rental Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Residential Buildings and Dwellings Rental Services; Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services; Mini warehouses and Self-Storage Units Rental Services; Other Rental Services

12.2. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Residential Buildings and Dwellings Brokers; Non-Residential Buildings Brokers; Mini warehouses and Self-Storage Units Brokers; Other Brokers



13. Real Estate Market Metrics

13.1. Real Estate Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Real Estate Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



