Global Real Estate Software Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025 by Function and Deployment and the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real Estate Software Market Research Report by Function, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Real Estate Software Market is expected to grow from USD 9,378.60 Million in 2019 to USD 18,098.49 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.57%.

This research report categorizes the Real Estate Software to forecast the revenues and analyzes the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

On the basis of Function, the Real Estate Software Market is examined across Brokerage Management Software, Facility Management Software, Integrated Workplace Management Systems, and Real Estate Asset Management Software.

On the basis of End User, the Real Estate Software Market is examined across Architects & Engineers, Project Managers, and Real Estate Agents.

On the basis of Deployment, the Real Estate Software Market is examined across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

On the basis of Geography, the Real Estate Software Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region is examined across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region is examined across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region is examined across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Real Estate Software Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Real Estate Software Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Real Estate Software Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Real Estate Software Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Real Estate Software Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Real Estate Software Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights



7. Global Real Estate Software Market, By Function



8. Global Real Estate Software Market, By End User



9. Global Real Estate Software Market, By Deployment



10. Americas Real Estate Software Market



11. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Software Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Real Estate Software Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles

Accruent Inc.

AMSI Property Management

AppFolio

Autodesk, Inc.

CoStar Group

CoStar Realty Information Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

IBM Corporation

MRI Software, LLC

Oracle Corporation

RealPage, Inc.

Yardi Systems Inc.

Zoho Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhdzyg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

