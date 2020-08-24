Global Real-time Communications Market Analysis 2020 - 2025: RCS Set to Compete Well Against WebRTC and Other RTC Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real-time Communications Market: Rich Communications Services (RCS) and Web Real-time Communications (WebRTC) Technology, Applications, and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the Real-time Communications (RTC) market including Real-time Communications (RCS) and Web Real-time Communications (WebRTC) market drivers, technical issues, forecasts, and future outlook. It is a must-read for any organization focused on monetizing voice over LTE and 5G, data and messaging services, and integrating third-party value-added apps and content with carriers for next-generation consumer and enterprise solutions. It analyzes technologies and capabilities for use in apps by legacy carriers as well as OTT players, enterprises, and other third parties. It also evaluates vendor strategies and initiatives including plans for new RTC based solutions.



The research assesses the RCS market outlook for communication service providers as well as opportunities for enterprise to leverage RCS capabilities such as the combination of rich calls, messaging, and videos as well as branded communications. It also assesses WebRTC features/functionality, use cases, and adoption expectations for enterprise and consumers. It evaluates the WebRTC solution landscape with vendor analysis focused on business models for each company/solution. Forecasting provides revenue by categories including solution, service (Implementation, Integration, Consulting, and Maintenance), industry verticals, deployment models, and application. It includes analysis and forecasts by technology, application, user type, deployment model, and industry vertical globally and regionally for 2020 to 2025.



WebRTC is being applied to all modern and native browsers for virtually all major platforms to support the sharing of voice, video, and generic data between peers, allowing developers to create compelling video-and-voice communication solutions. There are numerous use cases of WebRTC, the technology behind certain industry-leading communications and collaboration solutions including Discord, Facebook Messenger, and Google Meet/Hangout.



Use cases range from advanced video calling apps (such as Skype, Duo, and WhatsApp) and screen sharing to the more basic web apps that can use your microphone or camera. Major drivers for vendor, service provider, and developer adoption are ease of implementation, compatibility with browsers and OS, and free open-source with no need for third-party applications.



The research indicates that WebRTC supported services will usher into the ICT ecosystem a next-generation services ecosystem of communications, applications, content, and commerce. This study evaluates WebRTC technology, evolving ecosystems, solutions, and applications. It also addresses the role of value chain partners, WebRTC APIs, enterprise applications, telecom operators, and other CSPs within the evolving ecosystem.



RCS will facilitate many consumer-related applications and solutions. From the communication service provider's perspective, RCS is an opportunity to better compete against OTT-based service offerings. From the third-party application and content provider perspective, RCS provides a means of leveraging telecom APIs to better integrate with communication apps.



With the introduction of RCS, an enterprise can leverage various API interfaces to fully integrate with their operations, providing differentiation not found today. Integration can occur between mobile network operators (network infrastructure and databases) and enterprise assets such as CRM and employee data. Businesses can enhance their communications infrastructure by providing a single interface from which users can initiate voice, video, and messaging sessions.



RCS provides access to these features directly from a device's address book, whether the device is a smartphone, wearable, tablet, or PC. In addition to traditional contact information (name, number, email address, social media identity) the enhanced RCS address book positively identifies users and identifies whether each contact's device can join a chat, initiate a video call, or send a file. This will also be a useful asset for identity management across a variety of platforms, solutions, and applications.



The publisher sees significant value via open API integration for various value-added enterprise RCS applications. One of those applications is the Corporate Enterprise Dashboard, which provides a key application for the carriers' most-valued customers (businesses) to provide improved internal communications. In addition, RCS represents an opportunity for businesses to provide improved CRM via mixed media and branded customer contact, which is very important in the world of unwanted robocalls.

Select Research Findings:

RCS will compete well against WebRTC and other RTC solutions

Presence and context-related capabilities will have the highest CAGR

Social presence info will emerge as the fastest-growing RCS solution area

Cloud-based communications, apps, content, and commerce will benefit greatly from RTC

RTC is a key component of overall CSPs strategy as they seek to retain customers and grow revenues

