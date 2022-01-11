Global Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Markets, 2021-2028 - Rising Number of Consolidations & Growing Adoption of RWE in Drug Development and Commercialization

Jan 11, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component (Datasets [Clinical, Claims, Pharmacy, Integrated], Services), Application (Market Access, Oncology, Neurology, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma Companies, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The RWE solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $4.4 billion by 2028
Rapidly growing big data in healthcare, shift from volume to value-based care, and rising focus towards personalized healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of the global RWE solutions market. Further, significant growth opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by emerging markets, rising focus on end-to-end RWE services, and the rising adoption of wearable devices and AI in RWE.
Based on component, the datasets segment is expected to command the largest share of the global RWE solutions market due to factors such as the rising dependence of outcome-based studies on real-world data, increasing need for additional insights on epidemiology, compliance, adherence, and costs in a realistic environment, the growing amount of medical data generated in hospitals, and the rising demand for information regarding drug safety among payers, regulatory bodies, and providers.
Based on application, the drug development & approvals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing investments by pharma and biopharma companies in R&D, increasing demand for real-world data and real-world evidence for accelerating drug discovery and development, and the growing inclination of regulatory bodies towards the use of real-world evidence (RWE) are the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
Based on end user, the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical device companies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing importance of RWE studies in drug development &approvals and the growing need to avoid costly drug recalls and assess drug performance in real-world settings are the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the RWE solutions market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the global RWE solutions market in 2021, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Market Insights
Drivers
- Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases
- Rising Focus Towards Personalized Healthcare
- Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs
- Shift Towards Value-Based Care
- Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare
Restraints
- Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Rising Focus on End-To-End RWE Services
- Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices and Artificial Intelligence in RWE
Challenges
- Lack of Standardized Methodologies to Develop RWE
- Impact Assessment of COVID-19
Key Market Trends
- Growing Adoption of RWE in Drug Development and Commercialization
- Rising Number of Consolidations
- Improved Patient Outcomes and value Creation from real world Evidence
Pricing Models (Emr/Genomic/Integrated Datasets)
- Pay Per Patient Record (Volume-Based Pricing)
- Pay Per Usage (Value-Based Pricing)
- Annual Subscription
The key companies operating in the global RWE solutions market are
- IQVIA Holdings Inc.
- ICON plc
- PPD Inc.
- SYNEOS HEALTH Inc.
- CLARIVATE PLC
- Medpace Holdings Inc.
- Symphony Innovation LLC
- Clinigen Group plc
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
- Flatiron Health
Scope of the Report
Global RWE Solutions Market, by Component
- Datasets
- Disparate Datasets
- EMR/EHR/Clinical Data
- Claims & Billing Data
- Pharmacy Data
- Product/Disease Registries Data
- Other Disparate Datasets
- Integrated Datasets
- Consulting & Analytics
(Note: Other Disparate Datasets include data generated from mobile devices, wearable devices, and social media)
Global RWE Solutions Market, by Application
- Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions
- Drug Development & Approvals
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Other Therapeutic Areas
- Post Market Surveillance
- Medical Device Development & Approvals
- Other Applications
(Note: Other Therapeutic Areas include infectious diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological diseases, and respiratory diseases, Other Applications include regulatory and clinical decision-making)
Global RWE Solutions Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
- Healthcare Payers
- Healthcare Providers
- Other End Users
(Note: Other end users include academic research institutions, patient advocacy groups, regulators, and health technology assessment agencies)
Global RWE Solutions Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
