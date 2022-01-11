Global Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Markets, 2021-2028 - Rising Number of Consolidations & Growing Adoption of RWE in Drug Development and Commercialization

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component (Datasets [Clinical, Claims, Pharmacy, Integrated], Services), Application (Market Access, Oncology, Neurology, Post Market Surveillance), End User (Pharma Companies, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RWE solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $4.4 billion by 2028



Rapidly growing big data in healthcare, shift from volume to value-based care, and rising focus towards personalized healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of the global RWE solutions market. Further, significant growth opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by emerging markets, rising focus on end-to-end RWE services, and the rising adoption of wearable devices and AI in RWE.



Based on component, the datasets segment is expected to command the largest share of the global RWE solutions market due to factors such as the rising dependence of outcome-based studies on real-world data, increasing need for additional insights on epidemiology, compliance, adherence, and costs in a realistic environment, the growing amount of medical data generated in hospitals, and the rising demand for information regarding drug safety among payers, regulatory bodies, and providers.



Based on application, the drug development & approvals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing investments by pharma and biopharma companies in R&D, increasing demand for real-world data and real-world evidence for accelerating drug discovery and development, and the growing inclination of regulatory bodies towards the use of real-world evidence (RWE) are the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



Based on end user, the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical device companies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing importance of RWE studies in drug development &approvals and the growing need to avoid costly drug recalls and assess drug performance in real-world settings are the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the RWE solutions market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the global RWE solutions market in 2021, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Market Insights

Drivers

Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases

Rising Focus Towards Personalized Healthcare

Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs

Shift Towards Value-Based Care

Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare

Restraints

Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Rising Focus on End-To-End RWE Services

Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices and Artificial Intelligence in RWE

Challenges

Lack of Standardized Methodologies to Develop RWE

Impact Assessment of COVID-19

Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of RWE in Drug Development and Commercialization

Rising Number of Consolidations

Improved Patient Outcomes and value Creation from real world Evidence

Pricing Models (Emr/Genomic/Integrated Datasets)

Pay Per Patient Record (Volume-Based Pricing)

(Volume-Based Pricing) Pay Per Usage (Value-Based Pricing)

Annual Subscription

The key companies operating in the global RWE solutions market are

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

ICON plc

PPD Inc.

SYNEOS HEALTH Inc.

CLARIVATE PLC

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Symphony Innovation LLC

Clinigen Group plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Flatiron Health

Scope of the Report

Global RWE Solutions Market, by Component

Datasets

Disparate Datasets

EMR/EHR/Clinical Data

Claims & Billing Data

Pharmacy Data

Product/Disease Registries Data

Other Disparate Datasets

Integrated Datasets

Consulting & Analytics

(Note: Other Disparate Datasets include data generated from mobile devices, wearable devices, and social media)



Global RWE Solutions Market, by Application

Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

Drug Development & Approvals

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Post Market Surveillance

Medical Device Development & Approvals

Other Applications

(Note: Other Therapeutic Areas include infectious diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological diseases, and respiratory diseases, Other Applications include regulatory and clinical decision-making)



Global RWE Solutions Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include academic research institutions, patient advocacy groups, regulators, and health technology assessment agencies)



Global RWE Solutions Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Singapore

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

