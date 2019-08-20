Global Receivables Management Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Receivables Management is Back on the Radar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automating some or all of the activities that encompass corporate accounts receivable has been climbing the priority list as financial professionals increasingly see how digitalization affects the cash cycle.



In a new research report, Receivables Management Is Back on the Radar, the author reviews how the age-old problem of efficiently collecting money from buyers and optimizing cash application can improve the bottom line through reduced cost and better cash flow. The growth in digital payments over the past several years is now having a follow-on effect in the handling invoiced payments, causing treasury to consider improving receivables management as well.



There is a continuing trend for convergence of corporate financial systems and processes, generally referred to as procure-to-pay. Receivables have in the past been considered a specialized operation, not necessarily viewed as generically connected to the other financial management processes, commented the author of the report. This is beginning to change as more companies are recognizing that effective processing of inbound payments also has a significant impact on working capital effectiveness. Banks are also getting the message as traditional lockbox services become inadequate to handle the increase of e-payments. Forward-thinking banks and their clients are now taking a closer look at supporting receivables processes with new technology.



Highlights of the report include:

A detailed review of the ongoing challenges associated with late payments for companies across the globe.

Data for multiple regions and various markets regarding payment practices, including average terms, delinquencies, and days sales outstanding.

Analysis of how better receivables process automation has a direct impact on the cash conversion cycle and improves financial ratios.

Review of key receivables technology innovations that banks and their corporate clients should be considering in order to remain competitive in this increasingly digital era.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction



Receivables Management and the Bottom Line

The Song Remains the Same

Impact on the Cash Cycle

Straight-Through Processing (STP) Is the Ambition

The Technology Keeps Getting Better

Integrated Receivables

Collections

Electronic Invoices

The Network Effect

Conclusions and Recommendations



References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



AFP

Atradius

Bank of America

Basware

Billtrust

CGI

CheckAlt

Citi

CreditPoint

Comdata

Coupa

Dade Systems

Deluxe

FIS

Fiserv

FTNI

High Radius

Invoicely

Mastercard

J.P. Morgan

Microsoft

Nacha

Oracle

PNC

Quickbooks

SAP

Serrala

SmartStream

Tradeshift

Transcentra

Tungsten

U.S. Dataworks

Visa

Wells Fargo

Zoho

