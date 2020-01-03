Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Markets, 2019-2029: Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies and Stem Cell Research

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market: Focus on Product Type, Applications, 5 Regional Data, 23 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global recombinant cell culture supplements market was valued at $258.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow over $977.8 million by 2029. The global recombinant cell culture supplements market is expected to grow at CAGR of forecast period 2019-2029, aided primarily by the increased use of cell culture technology for research, production, and stem cell and regenerative medicine therapy.

This report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including product optimization, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global recombinant cell culture supplements market.

Cell culture is a major process in the biotechnological field for the modern-day life sciences. As the use of cell cultures has increased in the current scenario, the market offers great potential for growth and presents a million-dollar opportunity. Prominent players of cell culture media and supplement market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hi-Media Laboratories, Sartorius AG, InVitro, SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., GE Healthcare, Novozymes A/S, and Advanced Biotechnologies, Inc., among others.



North America is the leading contributor in the recombinant cell culture supplements market and contributed approximately 38.0% to the global market value in 2018. This region is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029 and continue to dominate the global market in 2029. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Europe region also contributed a significant share of 25.5% to the global market.

Research Highlights



Recombinant Epidermal growth factor is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 16.29% during the forecast period 2019-2029. However, the recombinant albumin market is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Merck KGaA is currently the largest shareholder in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market. This market dominance is attributed to the broad range of recombinant cell culture supplements product portfolio that it is offering in this market and the massive demand for the company's product lines.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the role of media and supplements in cell culture and what are the advantages associated with serum-free media? What is the importance of recombinant proteins in cell culture applications?

What are the key trends of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global recombinant cell culture supplements to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

What is the regulatory scenario of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of recombinant cell culture supplements products?

What was the market size of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market in 2018 and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029? What is the expected growth rate of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market during the period between 2019 and 2029?

What are the different recombinant supplement products involved in cell culture? Which product type dominates the market in 2018 and why? Which product type is expected to witness the highest growth rate and to dominate in the market in 2029?

What are the different application areas of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market? Which application type dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate in 2029?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market? What are the different macro and micro factors influencing the growth of the market?

Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market during the period between 2018 and 2029? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different recombinant cell culture supplement products? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the recombinant cell culture supplements market?

What are the key players of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market and what is their role in the market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Scope of the Work

1.1 Overview: Report Scope

1.2 Segmentation of the Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market

1.3 Assumptions and Limitations

1.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Overview: Report Methodology



3 Market Overview

3.1 Fundamentals of Cell Culture

3.2 Role of Media and Supplements

3.3 Serum-free Media vs. Serum containing Media

3.4 Technological Advancements of Defined Media and the Importance of Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

3.5 Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Scenario

3.6 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Benefits of Using Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

4.2.2 Increase in Funding and Investment in R&D of Life Science Sector

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Advanced Cell Culture Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Cell Biology Research

4.3.2 Technical Considerations Associated with Cell Culture

4.3.3 Lack of Infrastructure and Skilled Professionals for Cell-based Research

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies and Stem Cell Research

4.4.2 Increasing Preference for Serum-Free Media



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Patent Landscape



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Developments and Strategies

6.2.1 Product Launch and Development

6.2.2 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

6.2.3 Acquisitions

6.2.4 Business Expansions

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Growth Share Analysis



7 Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market (by Products)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Recombinant Albumin (rAlbumin)

7.3 Recombinant Insulin (rInsulin)

7.4 Recombinant Epidermal Growth Factor (rEGF)

7.5 Recombinant Transferrin (rTransferrin)

7.6 Recombinant Trypsin (rTrypsin)

7.7 Recombinant Insulin-like Growth Factor (rIGF)

7.8 Recombinant Stem Cell Factor Protein (rSCF)

7.9 Recombinant Aprotinin (rAprotinin)

7.10 Recombinant Lysozyme (rLysozyme)

7.11 Others



8 Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market (by Application)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

8.2.1 Stem Cell Therapy

8.2.2 Cell Therapy

8.2.3 Gene Therapy

8.3 Bioproduction

8.3.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.3.2 Recombinant Proteins

8.3.3 Vaccines

8.3.4 Hormones

8.3.5 Other Biological Products

8.4 Academic and Research Application



9 Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market (by Region)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 BBI Solutions

10.3 Corning Incorporated

10.4 Evercyte GmbH

10.5 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

10.6 Gemini Bio-Products

10.7 HiMedia Laboratories

10.8 InVitria

10.9 Kingfisher Biotech, Inc.

10.10 Lonza Group AG

10.11 Merck KGaA

10.12 PeproTech, Inc.

10.13 Shenandoah Biotechnology

10.14 Sino Biological Inc.

10.15 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

10.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hm3b5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

