Global Recreational Boat Market (2021 to 2027) - Expansion of Recreational Boat Manufacturers in Other Parts of the World Presents Opportunities

Sep 21, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type (Sailboats, PWC, Inflatables), Size (<_0>50 Feet), Engine Placement (Outboards, Inboards), Engine (ICE, Electric), Material (Aluminium, Fiberglass), Activity Type, Power Source & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global recreational boat market size is projected to grow from USD 16.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 23.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%.
Factors such as growing tourism industry and increasing disposable income levels of people will boost the market. Developments in autonomous marine technology will further increase the demand for recreational boating, increasing demand for less skilled recreational boaters. The presence of a large number of manufacturers in this well integrated and fragmented industry ensures a stable supply for the demand of recreational boats around the world.
Outboards are estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The outboard boat segment is currently the largest segment in the recreational boat market around the world. it will continue to be the largest segment during the forecast period due to high demand across US and Europe. This is because these boats have better speed, are easier to dock and cost much less to maintain compared to other variants. They also have a lower chance of catching fire due to the engine being located outside the boat. This leads to outboard boats being the most popular boat for boating enthusiasts.
North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
The recreational boat market in North America is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing across the world due to high demand for leisure boating and water-sports in the region. US is expected to be a fast-growing market in the region with the government helping grow the recreational boat market over the years. However, Emission regulations could limit the growth rate of the market in both these countries by reducing recreational boating demand in the coming years. Canada also has a high demand due to recreational boating being a traditional pastime in the region. Mexico is also a fast-growing market with recreational boating gradually finding its place in the country.
Aluminum to be the top boat building material during the forecasted period.
The aluminum boats segment is currently the largest boat segment in the recreational boat market around the world. Due to its strong usability and low cost, these boats are mostly used for small-sized boats for recreational boating. Personal boats are mostly made of aluminum due to their lower costs, less servicing and maintenance requirements and ease of use for general boating operations. These boats are easy to manufacture and are the most easily available recreational boats in the market. North America will be the largest market for aluminum boats followed by Europe, Asia Oceania and the rest of the world. This is due to the high demand of these boats as private boats for people in the North American and European regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Recreational Boat Market, 2021-2027
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Recreational Boat Market
4.2 Recreational Boat Market Growth Rate, by Region
4.3 Recreational Boat Market, by Boat Type
4.4 Recreational Boat Market, by Activity Type
4.5 Recreational Boat Market, by Engine Location
4.6 Recreational Boat Market, by Power Source
4.7 Recreational Boat Market, by Boat Size
4.8 Recreational Boat Market, by Engine Type
4.9 Recreational Boat Market, by Material Type
4.10 Recreational Boat Market, by Power Range
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Disposable Income of People Around the World
5.2.1.2 Growing Tourism Industry
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Boat Shows Around the World
5.2.1.4 Integration of the Latest Technologies in Boats
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Strict Pollution Norms for Recreational Boats
5.2.2.2 Setting Up of Zero-Emission Zones
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Online Market for the Industry Can Boost Sales in Untapped Markets
5.2.3.2 Expansion of Recreational Boat Manufacturers in Other Parts of the World
5.2.3.3 New Business Opportunities for Locally Servicing Recreational Boats
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Demand in the Industry Over the Years
5.2.4.2 Presence of Trade Barriers in the Boating Industry
5.3 Porter's Five Forces
5.4 Recreational Boat Market Ecosystem
5.4.1 Marine Component Manufacturers
5.4.2 Marine Engine Manufacturers
5.4.3 OEMs
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Recreational Boat Market - Pricing Analysis
5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers in the Recreational Boat Market
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Case Study
5.11 Regulatory Overview
5.12 Trade Data
5.13 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.14 Recreational Boat Market, Scenarios (2021-2027)
6 Recreational Boat Market, by Boat Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Yachts are Estimated to Lead the Market Both by Value and Volume
6.2 Operational Data
6.2.1 Assumptions
6.3 Research Methodology
6.4 Yachts
6.4.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Yacht Market by Volume and Value
6.5 Sailboats
6.5.1 Europe is Estimated to Lead the Sailboat Market by Volume
6.6 Personal Watercraft Boats
6.6.1 North America and Asia Oceania are Expected to Lead the Personal Watercraft Market
6.7 Inflatable Boats
6.7.1 Asia Oceania is Expected to Lead the Inflatable Boat Market, by Volume and Value
6.8 Others
6.8.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Others Boat Market, by Volume and Value
6.9 Key Industry Insights
7 Recreational Boat Market, by Activity Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Cruising + Watersports Segment is Expected to Grow at a Faster Rate Both by Volume and Value
7.2 Operational Data
7.2.1 Assumptions
7.3 Research Methodology
7.4 Cruising + Watersports
7.4.1 North America is Expected to be the Largest Market for Cruising + Watersports Activities
7.5 Fishing
7.5.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Fishing Boat Market in Terms of Volume
7.6 Key Industry Insights
8 Recreational Boat Market, by Boat Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 30-50 Feet Segment is Expected to Grow at a Faster Rate by Volume
8.2 Operational Data
8.2.1 Assumptions
8.3 Research Methodology
8.4 <_0 feet="feet" />8.4.1 North America is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market for <_0 feet="feet" boats="boats" by="by" />8.5 30-50 Feet Boats
8.5.1 North America is Expected to Lead the 30-50 Ft Boats Market in Terms of Volume
8.6 >50 Feet Boats
8.6.1 >50 Feet Boat to Lead the Market in Terms of Value
8.7 Key Industry Insights
9 Recreational Boat Market, by Material Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Aluminum Boats are Estimated to Lead the Market
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.3 Research Methodology
9.4 Aluminum
9.4.1 Aluminum Boats to be the Largest Segment due to Lower Cost and High Applicability in Smaller Sized Boats
9.5 Steel Boats
9.5.1 North America is Estimated to Lead the Steel Boats Market by Volume
9.6 Fiberglass Boats
9.6.1 Fiberglass Boats to Grow in Demand due to Higher Sailing Stability and More Complex Hull Designs
9.7 Others
9.7.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Market, by Volume and Value
9.8 Key Industry Insights
10 Recreational Boat Market, by Engine Location
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Outboard Boats are Estimated to Lead the Market Both by Value and Volume
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.3 Research Methodology
10.4 Outboard Engine Boats
10.4.1 North America and Asia Oceania Will Lead the Outboard Market
10.5 Inboard Engine Boats
10.5.1 North America Will be the Fastest Growing Region for the Inboard Segment
10.6 Others
10.6.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Market by Volume
10.7 Key Industry Insights
11 Recreational Boat Market, by Engine Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Electric Engine Segment is Expected to Grow at a Faster Rate Both by Volume and Value
11.2 Operational Data
11.2.1 Assumptions
11.3 Research Methodology
11.4 Ice
11.4.1 North America is the Largest Market for Ice Engine Boats by Volume
11.5 Electric
11.5.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Market in Terms of Volume
11.6 Key Industry Insights
12 Recreational Boat Market, by Power Source
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Engine-Powered Boat Segment is Expected to Lead the Market Globally by Volume and Value
12.2 Operational Data
12.2.1 Assumptions
12.3 Research Methodology
12.4 Engine-Powered Boats
12.4.1 North America and Asia Oceania to Lead the Engine-Powered Boat Market by Volume
12.5 Sail-Powered Boats
12.5.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Sail-Powered Boat Market in Terms of Volume and Value
12.6 Human-Powered Boats
12.6.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Human-Powered Recreational Boat Market by Value
12.7 Key Industry Insights
13 Recreational Boat Market, by Power Range
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Up to 100 Kw Segment is Estimated to Lead the Market by Value
13.2 Operational Data
13.2.1 Assumptions
13.3 Research Methodology
13.4 Up to 100 Kw
13.5 100 Kw-200 Kw
13.6 Above 200 Kw
13.7 Key Industry Insights
14 Recreational Boat Market, by Distribution Channel
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Boat Dealership
14.3 Boat Shows
14.4 Online Boat Sales
15 Recreational Boat Market, by Region
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Brunswick Corporation
17.1.2 Groupe Beneteau
17.1.3 Mastercraft Boat Company
17.1.4 Malibu Boats
17.1.5 Polaris Inc.
17.1.6 Azimut Benetti Group
17.1.7 Sunseeker International
17.1.8 Bombardier Recreational Products
17.1.9 Ferretti Group
17.1.10 Bass Pro Group
17.1.11 Marine Products Corporation
17.1.12 Bryton Marine Group
17.2 Other Players
17.2.1 Yamaha Motor Company
17.2.2 Mahindra and Mahindra
17.2.3 Catalina Yachts
17.2.4 Zodiac Marine (Zodiac Nautic)
17.2.5 Island Packet Yachts
17.2.6 Hallberg-Rassy
17.2.7 Oyster Yachts
17.2.8 Winnebago Industries
17.2.9 Monterey Boats
17.2.10 S2 Yachts
17.2.11 Smoker Craft
17.2.12 Marquis-Larson Boat Group
17.2.13 Ocean Alexander
18 Analyst's Recommendations
19 Appendix
