Global Reefer Container Markets 2020-2030: Drivers Include Advent of Real-Time Tracking / Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs / Increase in Trade Routes

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reefer Container Market Research Report: By Size (20 Feet, 40 Feet, More than 40 Feet), Transportation Mode (Seaways, Roadways, Railways), Industry (Food, Pharmaceutical, Chemical) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The size of the market in 2019 was 3,169.2 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), which is predicted to reach 7,063.3 thousand TEUs by 2030, at an 8.0% CAGR during 2020-2030 (forecast period).

The reefer container market is growing on account of the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, rising number of trade routes, expanding e-commerce industry, and surging penetration of the real-time tracking technology. Reefer containers are essentially temperature-controlled containers used to ferry perishable cargo over long distances, via ships, trains, and trucks.



On the basis of size, the categories of the reefer container market are 20 feet, 40 feet, and more than 40 feet. Among these, the 40 feet category held the largest share in the market in 2019, and it will also grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is because 40-foot reefer containers are used for carrying high-volume cargo, and they are also similar to 20-foot variants in cost. Thus, the high loading capacity, combined with the reasonable price of these containers, offers logistics companies operational cost advantages.



During 2014-2019, Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the reefer container market, and it will continue doing so till 2030. This is attributed to the growing population in the region, which is driving trade volumes. Currently, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tianjin, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Busan, Ningbo-Zhoushan, and Shenzhen are the busiest ports in the world, and all are located in APAC. Asa result, trade routes have increasing become directed toward Asian countries to make the most of the demand for various products.



Hence, as international trade volumes, especially of perishable cargo, grow, so will the procurement of reefer containers by shipping, trucking, and rail freight companies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Size

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Transportation Mode

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Industry

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Size

4.1.1.1 20 feet

4.1.1.2 40 feet

4.1.1.3 More than 40 feet

4.1.2 By Transportation Mode

4.1.2.1 Seaways

4.1.2.2 Railways

4.1.2.3 Roadways

4.1.3 By Industry

4.1.3.1 Food

4.1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

4.1.3.3 Chemical

4.2 Ecosystem of Global Reefer Container Market

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing partnerships and market consolidation

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs

4.3.2.2 Increase in trade routes

4.3.2.3 Expanding e-commerce industry

4.3.2.4 Advent of real-time tracking technology

4.3.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of adequate ecosystem and infrastructure

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing demand in emerging economies

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Reefer Container Market

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Logistics Industry Overview



Chapter 6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

6.1 North America

6.1.1 U.S.

6.1.1.1 The Jones Act

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 U.K.

6.2.1.1 The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA)

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.1 German Maritime Law

6.3 APAC

6.3.1 China

6.3.1.1 Maritime Code of the People's Republic of China

6.3.2 India

6.3.2.1 The Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925

6.4 LATAM

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.1.1 Brazilian Commercial Code



Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Size

7.2 By Transportation Mode

7.3 By Industry

7.3.1 Reefer Container Market for Food Industry, by Type

7.3.2 Reefer Container Market for Pharmaceutical Industry, by Type

7.4 By Region



Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

13.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

13.3 Global Strategic Developments in the Market



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

Singamas Container Holdings Ltd.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd.

Seaco Srl

Triton International Ltd.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Klinge Corporation

W&K Containers Inc.

Almar Container Group

BSL Containers Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcpzxd

