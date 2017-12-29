Global Referral Management Market - Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 22% During 2017-2023

Referral management is a tool which is being widely used in the hospitals, clinics and other healthcare institution in order to manage and track patient information. The global referral management market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period 2016-2023. The referral management system offers many advantages such as less lead time, good operational efficiency, low latency time, quick completion of services and facilitates efficient information sharing.

Global referral management market report covers segmentation analysis of type, components, delivery modes and end users. Report further covers segments of type which includes self-referrals, professional referrals and third-party referrals. The professional referral is the leading type segment due to its increased adoption in the small and medium enterprises. Report further covers segments of component which includes software and services. The software is the leading component segment, as referral management software is being extensively used due to its advantages such as reduced referral leakage, enhanced completion rates etc. Report further covers segments of delivery modes which includes web-based, cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud based delivery mode is the leading segment due to the increased adoption of cloud platforms and services in the organisations.

There has been rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, cancer, obesity, dental diseases etc. According to World Health Organization, approximately 50% of the deaths occurring due to chronic diseases, are attributable to cardiovascular diseases. However, the deaths due to diabetes and obesity are also expected to increase due to the increasing prevalence of these diseases. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it has been estimated that approximately 75% of the total number of deaths in the world will be due to chronic diseases by the end of 2020. Furthermore, 71% of these deaths will be due to ischaemic heart disease (IHD). In the developing countries, 75% the deaths would be due to stroke, whereas 70% of deaths will be due to diabetes. There has been massive increase (2.5 fold increase) in the number of people suffering from diabetes in the developing nations. According to World Health Organization, the number of diabetes patients have increased from 84 million in 1995 to 422 million in 2016.



Companies Mentioned



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Clarity Health Service, Inc. (U.S.)

Eceptionist, Inc. (U.S.)

Ehealth Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Etransmedia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Harris Corporation (U.S.)

Kyruus, Inc. (U.S.)

Mckesson Corporation (U.S.)

Patient Placement Systems (U.S.)

Persistent Systems ( India )

) Referralmd (U.S.)

Streamlined Medical Solutions (U.S.)

The Advisory Board Company (U.S.)

Vantage Referral Management (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



