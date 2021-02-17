Global Refinery Catalyst Markets 2020 - 2027 - Favorable Government Regulations & Increasing Refinery Throughput

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refinery Catalyst Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Zeolites, Metallic, Chemical Compounds), by Application (FCC, Alkylation, Hydrotreating, Hydrocracking), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refinery catalyst market size is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 4.7%.



Growing demand for petroleum products is the major factor driving the market. Refinery catalysts are chemicals that are used in different operations for carrying out refining activities. These substances are responsible in altering the rate of chemical reactions in the FCC unit, thereby, speeding up the reaction, which reduces the turnaround time of the manufacturing process.



Among the different raw material used in the production of refinery catalysts, zeolites have emerged as one of the major segments. Zeolites are generally aminosilicates composed of frameworks of silicon, oxygen, and aluminum in the form of SiO4 and AlO4. A number of them occur naturally, and hence are procured via mining as minerals. However, the synthetic ones are also produced commercially.



Refinery catalysts are widely utilized in refining processes such as fluid catalytic cracking, alkylation, and hydrotreating. The role of an accelerator in FCC process is to aid in breaking heavy molecules at high temperature and moderate pressure so that they can be separated from the mixture and collected as a vapor. The separated products are purified and treated for application in multiple end-use industries.



The key market players are aiming at introducing customized solutions for different regions based on individual regulatory trends, fuel quality, and driving condition in order to reach out to a broader customer base. The European Union (EU) plans to cut down carbon dioxide emission by 2020, and hence, is encouraging major companies to introduce innovative biocatalysts for the market.



Refinery Catalyst Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in 2019

emerged as the fastest growing region in 2019 FCC catalysts emerged as the prominent application segment in 2019 with a market share of 46.1% by volume

In Asia Pacific , India and China are likely to witness a remarkable market growth in next seven years

, and are likely to witness a remarkable market growth in next seven years The industry is consolidated in nature, with presence of long term and well established global players such as Clariant and BASF SE. These players are highly focused towards R&D for the development of efficient technologies and securing them by filing for patents.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Refinery Catalysts Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Catalyst And Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing And Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3 Cost Structure And Profit Margin Analysis

3.3.4 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.5 Vendor Selection Criteria

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Favorable Government Regulations

3.6.1.2 Increasing Refinery Throughput

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Raw Material Volatility And Declining Crude Oil Prices

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 Pestel Analysis

3.8 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Refinery Catalysts Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2 Refinery Catalysts Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, By Material, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.1 Zeolities

4.2.2 Metallic

4.2.3 Chemical Compounds

4.2.4 Others



Chapter 5 Refinery Catalysts Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2 Refinery Catalysts Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.1 Fcc Catalysts

5.2.2 Alkylation Catalysts

5.2.3 Hydrotreating Catalysts

5.2.4 Hydrocracking Catalysts

5.2.5 Catalytic Reforming

5.2.6 Others



Chapter 6 Refinery Catalysts Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.2 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

7.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, And Emerging Players

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.5 Competitive environment

7.6 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Clariant

Arkema

Zeolyst International

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

Johnson Matthey

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Albemarle Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bw5d5o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

