Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2022 & 2031 Featuring Leading Players - Illinois Tool Works, Hussmann, Ali Group, and Carrier Refrigeration

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Display Cases Market By Product Type, By Product Design: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated display cases market was valued at $12,985.70 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $37,140.00 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Refrigerated display cases are cabinets with straightforward glass surfaces for products that require cooling or preservation. These cases are ideal for products that need regulated temperature to maintain their freshness. They are mostly used by organizations in the food and refreshment industry.

For instance, general stores/hypermarkets, supermarkets, eateries and hotels, non-routine outlets, and kiosks. It is a collaboration of technology and innovation, which help in attracting customers through visual display of food products. Increasing demand for commercial food services and rising demand for energy-efficient refrigerated cases have boosted the market for chilled and frozen foods. This has spiraled the demand for RDCs in the retail sector.

In addition, expanding retail network and growing business sector for ready-to-eat and simple-to-prepare food items have fueled the demand for RDCs in the global market. Refrigerated display cases can be categorized into two types, "plug-in" and "remote" refrigerated display.

Plug-in display cases are based on the concept of integral refrigeration system, where the condenser and compressor are incorporated within the system. In remote display cases, each part of the refrigeration framework is situated at an alternate location away from the display unit.

Refrigerated display cases can be segmented in two types depending on their product design namely, vertical open fronted and horizontal open top. Vertical open fronted-products are displayed on racks and display case structures. In vertical RDCs, the products are vertically displayed, which involves less space and accommodates more products. In horizontal open top, food is stored in insulated containers and accessed by customers from the top.

Retailers have focused on installing RDCs in shops due to stringent laws and increasing competition in the market for improving customer experience. RDCs have gained popularity in the recent years due to their eco-friendly approach by using alternatives to synthetic refrigerants. The refrigerated display cases market is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to the dynamic market conditions and lifestyle changes.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Hussmann International, Ali Group, and Carrier Refrigeration are some of the leading manufacturers of refrigerated display cases in the global market. These companies have global presence and offer a wide range of products.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the refrigerated display cases market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing refrigerated display cases market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the refrigerated display cases market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global refrigerated display cases industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global refrigerated display cases market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Players

Metalfrio Solutions S.A

Lennox International

Dover Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Hussmann Corporation

aht cooling systems gmbh

Epta S.p.a Refrigeration

Frigoglass S.A.I.C

Hoshizaki International

Verco Limited

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Plug In Refrigerated Display

Remote Refrigerated Display

By Product Design

Vertical

Horizontal

Hybrid And Semi-Vertical

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9whfpx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

pre[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets