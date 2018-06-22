Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market 2018-2022 with AGRO Merchants Group, Americold, John Swire & Sons, Lineage Logistics & Preferred Freezer Services Dominating

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refrigerated warehousing market to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing focus toward energy savings using LEDs. As energy is one of the major operating costs, vendors are looking for methods that can reduce the cost of operations. Energy is consumed majorly by refrigeration systems, freezer doors, and lighting systems in a refrigerated warehouse.
According to the report, one driver in the market is anticipated growth in global frozen food market. Frozen foods such as frozen dinners, ice creams, and frozen fruits and vegetables require refrigerated warehousing for storage. Therefore, the growing demand for these products will, in turn, increase the demand for refrigerated warehousing.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high infrastructure development cost for new refrigerated warehouse. The construction of new refrigerated warehouse is a strategic decision taken by considering factors such as location, connectivity, and land cost. This is because the cold chain is a critical service and establishing cold storages in proximity to the production facility is vital.
Key vendors
- AGRO Merchants Group
- Americold
- John Swire & Sons
- Lineage Logistics
- Preferred Freezer Services
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vjxv3x/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-refrigerated-warehousing-market-2018-2022-with-agro-merchants-group-americold-john-swire--sons-lineage-logistics--preferred-freezer-services-dominating-300670708.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article