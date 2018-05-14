Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.96% - Key Vendors are Allergan, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, MiMedx, Organogenesis & Zimmer Biomet

The global regenerative medicine market to grow at a CAGR of 18.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emerging technological advances. With the growing demand, vendors in the stem cell therapy market focus on investing in technological advancements such as using regenerated tracheas for transplant and 3D bioprinting to survive in this competitive market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 117 million individuals in the US had one of more chronic health conditions in 2012. Moreover, there is also an increase in the prevalence of acute wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds across the globe and it has been observed that the global prevalence of surgical wounds was about 135,000 in 2016.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertain regulatory approval. Cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering have been under development for several decades. However, their successful clinical application is still considered to be a recent phenomenon in both developed and developing countries.

Key vendors

Allergan

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

MiMedx Group

Organogenesis

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Global regenerative medicine market by cell and tissue-based therapy

Global regenerative medicine market by gene therapy

Market opportunity by technology

Segmentation by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global regenerative medicine market by musculoskeletal application

Global regenerative medicine market by dermatology application

Global regenerative medicine market by cardiovascular application

Global regenerative medicine market by other applications

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of clinical trials

Emerging technological advances

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pr6x4h/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-regenerative-medicine-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-18-96---key-vendors-are-allergan-integra-lifesciences-medtronic-mimedx-organogenesis--zimmer-biomet-300647874.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

