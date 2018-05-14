Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.96% - Key Vendors are Allergan, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, MiMedx, Organogenesis & Zimmer Biomet

DUBLIN, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global regenerative medicine market to grow at a CAGR of 18.96% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emerging technological advances. With the growing demand, vendors in the stem cell therapy market focus on investing in technological advancements such as using regenerated tracheas for transplant and 3D bioprinting to survive in this competitive market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 117 million individuals in the US had one of more chronic health conditions in 2012. Moreover, there is also an increase in the prevalence of acute wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds across the globe and it has been observed that the global prevalence of surgical wounds was about 135,000 in 2016.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertain regulatory approval. Cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering have been under development for several decades. However, their successful clinical application is still considered to be a recent phenomenon in both developed and developing countries.
Key vendors
- Allergan
- Integra LifeSciences
- Medtronic
- MiMedx Group
- Organogenesis
- Zimmer Biomet
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Comparison by technology
- Global regenerative medicine market by cell and tissue-based therapy
- Global regenerative medicine market by gene therapy
- Market opportunity by technology
- Segmentation by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Global regenerative medicine market by musculoskeletal application
- Global regenerative medicine market by dermatology application
- Global regenerative medicine market by cardiovascular application
- Global regenerative medicine market by other applications
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of clinical trials
- Emerging technological advances
- Strategic partnerships and acquisitions
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
