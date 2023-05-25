Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2022 to 2027: Increasing Rates of Hereditary Disorders and Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regenerative medicine market is estimated to be valued at US$19.322 billion in 2020.

Regenerative treatments or medicines work inside to repair damaged bodily tissues or organs. These medications fix the injured body organs that would otherwise be unable to mend naturally - a process known as rejuvenation. Regenerative medicines can also be used to replace damaged cells, tissues, or organs by using healthy cells, tissues, or organs from a deceased or healthy donor.

The second method of using these medications to repair damaged tissue involves transferring healthy cells or tissues to sick or injured cells in order to maintain the body's regular functioning, a process known as regeneration.



Increasing rates of hereditary disorders and chronic diseases to boost the market



The demand for cell therapy in the regenerative medicine industry is rising due to the rise in disorders including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Parkinson's disease, congestive heart failure, and myocardial infarction. Additionally, the market expansion is driven by the use of heterotopic autologous grafts, such as intestine, colon, or stomach, for the reconstruction of the bladder, ureter, and urethra.

Many businesses are working with other businesses or research institutions in an effort to advance cell therapy. Government funding for regenerative medicine research is expected to increase, which is one of the main factors driving market expansion. Additionally, a rising pipeline of regenerative medicine treatments and an increase in product approvals will further fuel market expansion potential in the years to come.



By Geography



Geographically, the Regenerative medicines market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The greatest market share corresponds to the North American region owing to the expansion of the healthcare sector and the rising adoption of stem cell therapy.



Key Developments:

June 2022 : The PERLA phase II trial fulfilled its primary endpoint of the objective response rate (ORR) using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) criteria as evaluated by a blinded independent central review, according to the headline results released by GSK plc. In first-line patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, the trial compared dostarlimab in combination with chemotherapy to pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy (NSCLC). The PERLA phase II trial, the largest global head-to-head trial of programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) inhibitors in this cohort, is a randomized, double-blind experiment involving 243 patients. Additionally, GSK is moving the COSTAR Lung trial's two arms into phase III. Given that the trial complied with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee's protocol-required expansion criteria, the decision is made in accordance with their advice. The COSTAR Lung phase III trial is a randomized, open-label, three-arm study in patients with advanced NSCLC who have progressed on prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy and chemotherapy. It compares cobolimab, an investigational selective anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibody, plus dostarlimab plus docetaxel to dostarlimab plus docetaxel to docetaxel alone.

Product Offerings:

BLENREP: For patients whose disease has advanced despite earlier treatment with an immunomodulatory drug, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody, BLENREP is a first-in-class anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) therapy. BLENREP is GSK's seventh significant medication to be approved in 2020. Adult patients with relapsed or resistant multiple myeloma who have had at least four prior therapies, such as an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory drug, can receive BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) as a monotherapy. Based on the response rate, this indication is authorized under accelerated approval. The confirmation and description of clinical benefits in confirmatory trials may be a requirement for the continuation of authorization for this indication. The anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) medication BLENREP is the first of its kind to receive worldwide approval.

ZYNTEGLO: For patients with beta-thalassemia, commonly known as beta-thalassemia major or Cooley's anaemia, who require frequent transfusions, ZYNTEGLO is a once-only gene therapy. A mutation in the beta-globin gene, which results in the body producing little or no beta-globin, is the cause of beta-thalassemia. Each patient receives a unique formulation of ZYNTEGLO that incorporates functioning beta-globin gene copies into their own blood stem cells. The patient may be able to manufacture enough hemoglobin, as a result, to stop needing frequent transfusions.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Stem cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Small Molecules & Biologics

By Application

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Others

By End user

Hospitals

Biomedical laboratories

Research centers

