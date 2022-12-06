Global Regional Air Mobility Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: The Evolution of RAM Technologies, Markets, and Expenditures Over the Next 8 Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regional Air Mobility - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030: Market forecasts by Region, Type, and by End-Users. Market and Technologies Overview, Market Analysis, Events based Forecast, Opportunity Analysis, and Leading Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of Regional Air Mobility (RAM) technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years (2022 - 2030).

It also examines the RAM markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report we analyse the market size of the Global Regional Air Mobility market for the period 2022 - 2030.

We primarily focus on the key markets - Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. As of now the United States remains the largest market UAM. European Union and China are emerging markets.

Throughout the report we show how RAM is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of RAM aircraft technology.

Companies are now unveiling new design plans for electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that can cater to the RAM market. This is because electric aircraft will reduce the cost it takes to operate aircraft, including fuel and asset costs.

Regional Air Mobility (RAM) will profoundly transform how we travel by delivering the tempo, safety and convenience of air travel to all air travellers, notwithstanding how far they live from an urban centre or travel hub.

If an inexpensive, effective, vigorous, and environmentally friendly aircraft network were put into operation throughout these thousands of airports, more individuals would be able to select convenient air travel over railway or automobiles for mid-distance journeys roughly 50-500 miles.

RAM has the potential to make these local airports the civic centres they were always intended to be, and state-of-the-art aircraft, operational standards, and infrastructure are the solutions to making that happen.

In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the Regional Air Mobility (RAM) tech in the civilian market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the RAM market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key RAM markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Segmentation covered in this report

Apart from these three groups we will also provide forecasts for the various Hardware and Software technologies that play a major role in the RAM industry as well as forecasts for the infrastructure like vertiports that will support the RAM industry.

By Region:

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

Type

Fixed-wing

Rotary

End User

Private Airlines

Ride Sharing Companies

Leading Companies in the Regional Air Mobility Market

Airbus

BAE

Boeing

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon

Safran

Thales

Other companies of interest

Airspace Experience Technologies

AMSL Aero

Aurora Flight Sciences

AutoFlight

Bartini Aero

Bell Textron Inc

Bye Aerospace

Bellwether Industries Ltd

DeLorean Aerospace

DigiSky

Eve Air Mobility

Ehang

Electra Aero Inc

Kittyhawk

Lilium Gmbh

Joby Aviation

Jaunt Air Mobility

Moller International

Neva Aerospace

Pipistrel

Transcend Air Corporation

Vertical Aerospace Group

Wisk Aero LLC

Wingcopter Gmbh

Workhorse Group Inc

