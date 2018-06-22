Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2018-2022 Analysis & Forecasts by Upper Extremity Rehabilitation, Lower Extremity Rehabilitation, Full-Body Exoskeletons & Therapeutic Rehabilitation Robots

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.54% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of upper extremity rehabilitation robots, lower extremity rehabilitation robots, full-body exoskeletons, and therapeutic rehabilitation robots.
One trend gaining traction in this market is the increase in aging population. Several governments are taking initiatives to improve access to healthcare for treatment of chronic ailments, in turn, fostering the demand for rehabilitation robots.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising instances of strokes, injuries and neurological diseases. The rising awareness of robot-assisted treatments among the consumers is expected to boost the demand for rehabilitation robots during the predicted period.
Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of rehabilitation robots. Apart from the high initial investment, costs of servicing, maintenance, training, and supervision further add to the overall cost of ownership, in turn, limiting the growth of the market.
Market Segments
- Global upper extremity rehabilitation robots
- Global lower extremity rehabilitation robots
- Global full-body exoskeletons
- Global therapeutic rehabilitation robots
Key vendors
- Cyberdyne
- Ekso Bionics
- Parker Hannifin
- ReWalk Robotics
- Rex Bionics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qb3gdf/global?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rehabilitation-robots-market-2018-2022-analysis--forecasts-by-upper-extremity-rehabilitation-lower-extremity-rehabilitation-full-body-exoskeletons--therapeutic-rehabilitation-robots-300670740.html
