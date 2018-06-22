Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2018-2022 Analysis & Forecasts by Upper Extremity Rehabilitation, Lower Extremity Rehabilitation, Full-Body Exoskeletons & Therapeutic Rehabilitation Robots

The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of upper extremity rehabilitation robots, lower extremity rehabilitation robots, full-body exoskeletons, and therapeutic rehabilitation robots.

One trend gaining traction in this market is the increase in aging population. Several governments are taking initiatives to improve access to healthcare for treatment of chronic ailments, in turn, fostering the demand for rehabilitation robots.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising instances of strokes, injuries and neurological diseases. The rising awareness of robot-assisted treatments among the consumers is expected to boost the demand for rehabilitation robots during the predicted period.

Further, the report states that one of the factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of rehabilitation robots. Apart from the high initial investment, costs of servicing, maintenance, training, and supervision further add to the overall cost of ownership, in turn, limiting the growth of the market.

Market Segments



Global upper extremity rehabilitation robots



Global lower extremity rehabilitation robots



Global full-body exoskeletons

Global therapeutic rehabilitation robots



Key vendors

Cyberdyne

Ekso Bionics

Parker Hannifin



ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



