Global Reinsurance Providers Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 - Focus on Property & Casualty Reinsurance & Life & Health Reinsurance Providers

The "Reinsurance Providers Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Reinsurance Providers Market Forecast to 2022 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global reinsurance providers market.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the reinsurance providers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Reinsurance Providers market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market, and compares it with other markets.



The reinsurance providers market consists of sales of reinsurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assume all or part of the risk of existing insurance policies originally underwritten by other insurance providers (direct insurance carriers). Reinsurance providers invest premiums collected from insurance providers to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. The size of the market is based on the value of the premiums reinsured.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global reinsurance providers market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global reinsurance providers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global reinsurance providers market.



Cyber reinsurance is growing in demand with increasing incidents of internet frauds and cyber risk. Cyber insurance is becoming popular due to high cyber risk factor involved in banking and information technology industries, which are susceptible to data breaches and internet frauds. In 2015, cyber related fraud costs were estimated to be around $500 billion and are expected to reach $2 trillion by 2019.



Companies Mentioned

AXA

Swiss Re

Munich Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE

