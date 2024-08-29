Global Release of Seoul Tourism Promotional Video "Feel Soul Good" Featuring BTS' Jin

BTS's Jin stars in Seoul's new tourism promotional movie, "LOVE, MY SOUL," launching worldwide on August 29

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS, an Honorary Seoul Tourism Ambassador, headlines the 2024 Seoul tourism promotional campaign, now live on the city's official tourism YouTube channel, VisitSeoul TV (https://www.youtube.com/VisitSeoulTV).

The first promotional movie, LOVE, captures the romantic essence of Korea's capital, starting with Jin playing music on a turntable. The film highlights popular dating spots, such as Ikseon-dong and Namsan Seoul Tower, showcasing Seoul's romantic allure and concluding with the uplifting message, Feel Soul Good.

Scheduled for release on September 5, the INSPIRE segment explores Seoul's distinctive and inspiring aspects, featuring the city's fashion, culinary delights, hiking, and meditation experiences. The final installment, FUN, premiering on September 12, introduces new attractions like SEOULDAL, a moon-shaped helium balloon ride, along with various activities, portraying a vibrant and entertaining side of Seoul.

To engage viewers, an online "leave a comment" event will be accompanied by the movie releases. Participants who watch the videos on Visit Seoul's YouTube and social media channels and leave comments as instructed will be entered into a drawing for giveaways, including a one-night stay at a five-star hotel and a fine dining experience at a top Korean restaurant.

Furthermore, the campaign includes two FOOH (Fake Out-of-Home) films and three short clips, featuring Jin, presenting different sides to what makes the city of Seoul really shine.

The promotional movies will also be featured on prominent outdoor media platforms in major international cities like New York's Times Square and Jakarta. Concurrently, the movies will air on leading global networks, such as BBC, reaching audiences across the United States, Europe, and Asia, to maximize global exposure.

A Seoul Tourism Organization representative stated, "With this campaign, we aim to elevate the 'Seoul, My Soul' city slogan on a global scale, highlighting Seoul's diverse appeal through the themes of LOVE, INSPIRE, and FUN."

