Global REMAX Network Supports Communities Worldwide in Annual Week of Giving

The fifth annual Global REMAX Week encouraged generous community support through various acts of service and fundraising.

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, rallied regions, offices, teams and agents across the globe to participate in the annual Global REMAX Week, held October 5-11. The weeklong initiative encouraged affiliates to give back to their communities through acts of kindness, donations, fundraising and volunteer service. With a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, the REMAX brand made a meaningful impact worldwide.

"At the heart of REMAX is a commitment to community – one homeowner, one neighborhood at a time," said Shawna Gilbert, REMAX Senior Vice President of Global and Commercial. "Global REMAX Week is a powerful extension of that mission, allowing offices and agents to support the places where they live and work in ways that go beyond real estate."

Affiliates from around the world promoted their efforts using the hashtag #GlobalREMAX Week. The scope and creativity of events reflected the diversity of the REMAX network.

In Mongolia, REMAX hosted a Blood Donation Day in partnership with the National Center for Transfusion Medicine. More than 60 agents and staff participated, helping save an estimated 200 lives. "Through unity and compassion, the REMAX Mongolia network once again proved that we are more than real estate. We create real change, and each donation was a heartbeat shared, a life touched and a testament to the REMAX spirit of giving," said Tsolmon Nyamsuren, Region Development Director for REMAX Mongolia.

REMAX Côte d'Ivoire, one of the network's newest regions, donated backpacks and school supplies to help children start the school year strong. "Participating in Global REMAX Week is a powerful reminder that being part of this remarkable global network extends far beyond real estate – it's about transforming lives and strengthening communities," said Constant Tanflotien, Region Owner of REMAX Côte d'Ivoire. "Supporting the children of Centre Omega International reflects our commitment to bringing hope and opportunity to the next generation, right here in Côte d'Ivoire."

REMAX Cayman Islands supported multiple causes, including hosting a Breast Cancer Foundation Gala and contributing to organizations like Meals on Wheels, alongside various volunteer efforts. REMAX Dominican Republic and REMAX Ecuador focused on animal welfare – donating pet supplies to local shelters.

Embodying the same spirit of service, employees of REMAX World Headquarters took part in a variety of initiatives, including giving blood, writing Cheer Cards for children being treated at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals affiliates and cleaning up parks in Denver, Colorado.

"Together, REMAX affiliates make a global impact by helping others at the local level. It's the power of the team in action, and with our size and scale, it's uniquely REMAX," added Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. "REMAX affiliates and staff are some of the most generous people I've ever met, and Global REMAX Week showcases their dedication to making a difference – in their own way, in their own communities."

Global REMAX Week will return October 4-10, 2026.

1 MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.

