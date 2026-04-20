REMAX MARCH 2026 NATIONAL HOUSING REPORT SHOWS SPRING SALES PICKING UP

March Home Sales Surge 32% Over February as Inventory and Prices Rise Modestly Over March 2025

DENVER , April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaling the seasonal ramp-up of home sales ahead of the typical peak summer selling months, March home sales posted the largest month-over-month increase in three years. Inventory and median sales price also rose modestly compared to March 2025.

Across the 50 metro areas surveyed, March home sales jumped 31.6% from February, the strongest monthly increase since 37.4% in March 2023. Compared to a year ago, sales were up just 3.4%.

According to the 50 metro areas surveyed, the March REMAX National Housing Report showed a 3.4% increase in home sales compared to March 2025.

"March's increase in sales is a signal that buyers and sellers are re-engaging as the spring market gets underway," said REMAX® President and Chief Growth Officer Chris Lim. "At the same time, moderate price growth and inventory changes could signal the pace is becoming more deliberate, pointing to a housing market that's shifting toward balance rather than momentum. This suggests the next phase of the housing market being defined less by speed and more by precision."

Minneapolis offered a strong example of the spring market gaining momentum. Closed home sales increased 46.7% from February 2026. Justin Fox, Broker/Owner of REMAX Professionals in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, said the increase reflects renewed buyer activity:

"In the Minneapolis market, we saw a dramatic month-over-month increase in closed sales; however, year-to-date sales through March remain about 8% behind the same point last year. Mortgage rates earlier in the year were under 6%, contributing to that significant increase, but we saw them rise in March, which may have put a temporary damper on the excitement. Now rates appear to have started trending back down. Overall, I see pent-up demand in the median-price-ranged market with robust showing activity and multiple offers."

One potential factor contributing to the increase in national sales was an increase in new listings, which climbed 29.0% over February, though new listings remained 4.0% lower compared to a year ago. Overall, active inventory rose 4.4% year over year and 4.5% month over month.

The median sales price increased to $440,000 in March, which was $10,000 (2.3%) higher than February and $5,000 (1.1%) more than March 2025.

Other metrics of note:

Close-to-list price ratio : Buyers paid 99% of the asking price in March, up from 98% in February and unchanged from March 2025. Days on market : Homes spent an average of 49 days on the market, a seven-day improvement from 56 days in February – though five days longer than a year ago. Months' supply of inventory : Inventory totaled 2.3 months, down from 2.8 in February but up from 2.2 in March 2025.



Highlights and local market results for March include:

New Listings

In the 50 metro areas surveyed in March 2026, the number of newly listed homes was down 4.0% compared to March 2025, and up 29.0% compared to February 2026. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year new listings percentage were Baltimore, MD at -28.0%, Dover, DE at -26.1% and Philadelphia, PA at -23.9%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in new listings percentage were Burlington, VT at +19.9%, Omaha, NE at +17.6% and Des Moines, IA at +13.8%.

New Listings:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Baltimore, MD 3,985 5,533 -28.0 % Dover, DE 269 364 -26.1 % Philadelphia, PA 7,676 10,088 -23.9 % Washington, DC 9,408 11,973 -21.4 % Trenton, NJ 464 577 -19.6 %

Closed Transactions

Of the 50 metro areas surveyed in March 2026, the overall number of home sales was up 3.4% compared to March 2025, and up 31.6% compared to February 2026. The markets with the biggest increase in year-over-year sales percentage were Bozeman, MT at +38.7%, New Orleans, LA at +21.8% and Omaha, NE at +19.6%. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year sales percentages were Hartford, CT at -9.5%, Pittsburgh, PA at -7.3% and Providence, RI at -7.0%.

Closed Transactions:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Bozeman, MT 165 119 +38.7 % New Orleans, LA 938 770 +21.8 % Omaha, NE 1,042 871 +19.6 % Manchester, NH 300 252 +19.0 % Wichita, KS 783 671 +16.7 %

Median Sales Price – Median of 50 metro area prices

In March 2026, the median of all 50 metro area sales prices was $440,000 up 1.1% from March 2025, and up 2.3% compared to February 2026. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in median sales price were Des Moines, IA at +8.2%, Pittsburgh, PA at +7.8%, and Kansas City, MO at +7.7%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease in median sales price were Bozeman, MT at -9.3%, Burlington, VT at -5.2% and Manchester, NH at -2.3%.

Median Sales Price:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Des Moines, IA $324,500 $300,000 +8.2 % Pittsburgh, PA $255,900 $237,350 +7.8 % Kansas City, MO $349,900 $325,000 +7.7 % St. Louis, MO $285,000 $265,000 +7.5 % Cincinnati, OH $314,900 $295,000 +6.7 %

Close-to-List Price Ratio – Average of 50 metro area prices

In March 2026, the average close-to-list price ratio of all 50 metro areas in the report was 99%, the same as March 2025 and up from 98% in February 2026. The close-to-list price ratio is calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is above 100%, the home closed for more than the list price. If it's less than 100%, the home sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with highest close-to-list price ratios were San Francisco, CA at 107.2%, Hartford, CT at 102.7% and Richmond, VA and Manchester, NH tied at 100.8%. The metro areas with the lowest close-to-list price ratio were Miami, FL at 93.1%, Houston, TX at 96.8% and Honolulu, HI and New Orleans, LA tied at 96.9%.

Close-to-List Price Ratio:

5 Markets with the Highest Close-to-List Price Ratio Market Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Year-over-Year

Difference* San Francisco, CA 107.2 % 104.8 % +2.4 pp Hartford, CT 102.7 % 103.3 % -0.6 pp Richmond, VA 100.8 % 100.8 % 0.0 pp Manchester, NH 100.8 % 100.7 % +0.1 pp Trenton, NJ 100.5 % 101.3 % -0.8 pp *Difference displayed as change in percentage points

Days on Market – Average of 50 metro areas

The average days on market for homes sold in March 2026 was 49, up five days compared to the average in March 2025 (44 days) and down seven days compared to February 2026 (56 days). Days on market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed. The metro areas with the biggest year-over-year increase for days on market averages were Manchester, NH at +28.3% (20 days), St. Louis, MO at +27.2% (39 days) and Tampa, FL at +24.8% (73 days). The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease for days on market averages were Omaha, NE at -26.9% (32 days), Fayetteville, AR at -14.1% (68 days) and New Orleans, LA at -3.3% (71 days).

Days on Market:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change

Manchester, NH 20 16 +28.3 % St. Louis, MO 39 31 +27.2 % Tampa, FL 73 59 +24.8 % Burlington, VT 43 35 +23.5 % Hartford, CT 24 20 +21.8 %

Months' Supply of Inventory – Average of 50 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in March 2026 was up 4.4% from March 2025 and up 4.5% from February 2026. Based on the rate of home sales in March 2026, the months' supply of inventory was 2.3, up from 2.2 from March 2025, and down from 2.8 in February 2026. In March 2026, the markets with the highest months' supply of inventory were Miami, FL at 5.3, Honolulu, HI at 4.9 and New Orleans, LA at 4.6. The markets with the lowest months' supply of inventory were Manchester, NH at 0.9, Harford, CT and Albuquerque, NM tied at 1.0, and Anchorage, AK and Richmond, VA tied at 1.1.

Months' Supply of Inventory:

5 Markets with the Highest Months' Supply of Inventory Market Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Year-over-Year

% Change Miami, FL 5.3 6.3 -15.2 % Honolulu, HI 4.9 5.0 -1.2 % New Orleans, LA 4.6 4.3 +6.2 % Houston, TX 3.9 3.8 +1.4 % Bozeman, MT 3.7 3.9 -3.9 %

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Report Details

The REMAX National Housing Report is distributed monthly on or about the 15th. The Report is based on MLS data for the stated month in 50 metropolitan areas, includes single-family residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, most of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro area in almost every state. Metro areas are defined by the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

Definitions

Closed Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months' Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pending listings) during the month. Where "pending" data is unavailable, an inferred pending status is calculated using closed transactions. Days on Market is the average number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract. Median Sales Price for a metro area is the median sales price for closed transactions in that metro area. The nationwide Median Sales Price is calculated at the nationwide aggregate level using all sale prices from the included metro areas. The Close-to-List Price Ratio is the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each closed transaction.

MLS data is provided by Constellation. While MLS data is believed to be reliable, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month, the previous period's data is updated to ensure accuracy over time. Raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC