Global Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth Markets 2018-2019 & 2019-2023

Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth Market represents the coverage of the advanced remote patient monitoring market, reflecting the market's increasing focus on telehealth and telemedicine.

The global patient monitoring and telehealth market have continued its expansion in both the institutional and home segments of the health market, with the United States and many European countries at the forefront of implementation. Telehealth is becoming an integrated part of how health is delivered worldwide. The market has benefited from the demand to move to a more wireless and streamline operation both within major health facilities and in-home treatment markets.

Market Segments by Component

The market for remote patient monitoring and telehealth is segmented into two basic component groups, which may be integrated components or standalone systems: equipment and devices, and services. Equipment and devices for remote diagnosing, monitoring and treating patients are divided into four major product segments: blood management and function monitors, cardiac event and function monitors, neurological event monitors, and respiratory function monitors.

Advanced Monitoring & Telehealth Products and Technologies

Advanced technologies in patient monitoring are emerging in response to the increased healthcare needs of an aging population, new wireless technologies, better video and monitoring technologies, decreasing healthcare resources, an emphasis on reducing hospital days, and proven cost-effectiveness. New wireless and Bluetooth technologies, improved infrastructure, and patient familiarity with wireless devices are all combining to advance sales and use of new technologies in patient monitoring systems. Patients are now more comfortable with using a monitoring device, then having a hub sends the data to their healthcare provider via telephone, mobile phone, wireless, PC, or other connection. Supported peripherals such as high-quality video and audio enable interactive telehealth encounters.



The interest in telemedicine and telehealth has exploded over the last decade. Involvement in this care segment has several benefits and hospitals, caregivers, device manufacturers, and patients are continuing to jump on board with acceptance using this technology. There are more than 1,000 clinical trials recently completed, currently underway or beginning recruitment listed by the National Institutes of Health for telemedicine/telehealth trials.



Telehealth Regulation and Reimbursement



In the United States, reimbursement policies for telemedicine, telehealth, telemonitoring, or any remote monitoring vary widely. In recent years, a number of states have continued to adopt legislation, which includes live-video telemedicine/telehealth services and reimburses at comparable levels and rates as in-person visits.



Other services such as store-and-forward are often limited in reimbursement levels with most states recognizing simple structures such as x-rays and standard images. In the area of remote patient monitoring, many states make exceptions for certain populations such as the elderly or those with complicated conditions such as diabetes or heart failure which may result in overall health savings to monitor the condition compared with an event.



Market Landscape



There are a large number of companies offering some form of wireless and remote technologies, patient data processing applications and equipment, or EMR data transfer equipment. Competitors supplying patient monitoring and telehealth systems to hospitals are large, established healthcare companies, often working in conjunction with information technology (IT) companies on an entire system. The home healthcare and other sectors are much more fragmented and are dominated by privately held companies. There are many participants in the market.



