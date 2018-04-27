Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Qualcomm Life, OSI Systems, Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories and GE Healthcare

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The remote patient monitoring market is expected to reach US$31.326 billion by the end of 2023, increasing from US$15.871 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
Remote patient monitoring makes use of digital technologies to collect medical and various other forms of health data and transmit them to a healthcare provider. The data can be collected at patient's residence, thus avoiding the nursing and hospitalization cost.
The market for remote patient monitoring witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to rise in disposable incomes and increasing demand from an ageing population. Availability of technologically advanced products, the budding prevalence of chronic diseases, government support in various countries and rising awareness regarding the benefits of remote patient monitoring are the major factors driving the demand for these systems.
Asia- Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the projected period, attributable to rising healthcare expenditure and an increase in disposable income over the forecast period.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Qualcomm Life, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories and GE Healthcare among others.
Segmentation:
The remote patient monitoring market has been analyzed through following segments:
By Devices
- Vital Signs Monitor
- Glucose Monitor
- Blood Pressure Monitor
- Heart Rate Monitors
- Respiratory Monitors
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulance
- Homecare
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Remote Patient Monitoring Market By Devices
6. Remote Patient Monitoring Market By End User
7. Remote Patient Monitoring Market By Geography
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- Philips Healthcare
- Abbott Laboratories
- GE Healthcare
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Biotronik SE
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- OSI Systems, Inc.
- AMC Health
- Qualcomm Life, Inc.
